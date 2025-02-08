Stands the Human Being
Undoing Evil, Post #1, December 31, 2021. 'Stop the Shots. We Can Then Stop COVID and Heal the 'Vaccinated'
A Happy Time, as Dawning Realizations Mounted into Mass Rebellion
19 hrs ago
•
Don Paul
Elon Musk, Freedoms and Beauties. Part 5 of LOLIS EDWARD ELIE and HIS FELLOW CHAMPIONS.
We may look from 1955 to 1963 and then to 2025 and wonder at the 'Courage, courage, courage' of Freedom Riders and musicians compared with invasions of…
Feb 4
•
Don Paul
Three times "Your Body Rich As Night". With band THE SUSPECT MANY. With KIDD JORDAN and MORIKEBA KOUYATE. With VOICE ONLY. And Lagniappe of…
Lyrics and music meant to be, heck, erotic and grateful.
Feb 3
•
Don Paul
2
13:07
"You Made Me Love You", #3 of Three Love Songs, spoken, on Feb. 1, 2025. From the album Fat's Snake Tongue Has Got Talking Heads.
DHYANI, JOHN BAKER and more helped this song in the Guerrilla Euphonics studio of mid-town Oakland, CA, early 1995.
Feb 1
•
Don Paul
2:06
"When I Want To Hold You", #2 of Three Love Songs, spoken, on Feb. 1 2025
This song is also a Track on my Love Is The Main Flame album, recorded with The Suspect Many and JoiJoi (yes--JoyJoy) in 1990 and 1991, San Francisco.
Feb 1
•
Don Paul
1:52
"Your Body Rich As Night" #1 of Three Love Songs, spoken on Feb. 1, 2025
Spoken today. Recorded 34 years ago for the Love Is The Main Flame album with The Suspect Many band at Olde West Studio in San Francisco. Lyrics that…
Feb 1
•
Don Paul
1
3:22
Is DJT Making America Helpless Always? The real MAHA may be playing out in quick-time.
We must look closely at consequences of this Actor in his Administration's first 12 days. Again Brian Shilhavy of Vaccine Impacts News brings blocks of…
Feb 1
•
Don Paul
2
January 2025
"The Government is trying to kill us," my friend, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, said about COVID 'vaccines' in December 2020. "No, my friend," I…
Early Views into the Mass Murder consequent with Trump and Biden Administrations' 'Roll-Out' of Pfizer's and Moderna's mRNA injections. Never again will…
Jan 31
•
Don Paul
2
'Specially for Dancing. WHOLE of "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" , Instrumental and with Vocal, from DPRAM'S Album and Stage-Show…
Here we go with the WHOLE Dance Changes!
Jan 29
•
Don Paul
10:12
'Specially for Dancing #4 'Fade Up to Freedom', closing Excerpt from "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" on DPRAM's Album and Stage-Show…
We go out, We go out where the Album's Track 1, "Louisiana Days, Louisiana Nights", began. With "Freedom / Freedom Here / Freedom here be like nowhere …
Jan 29
•
Don Paul
1:27
'Specially for Dancing #3 "Our Trains Start A-Comin' " from "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" on DPRAM's Album LOUISIANA STORIES
Thanks much for Downloads of the first two Excerpts from the Instrumental of our "The Bands [...] You'll hear, I think, some High Gears here along with…
Jan 29
•
Don Paul
1
1:09
'Specially for Dancing #2 "Go Ahead And Make Some Music", Excerpt #2 from 'The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" Instrumental from DPRAM's…
Again, we're VERY GLAD that folks are Downloading our Tracks and from our Tracks. Over 270 Downloads in the past month. "That's what it's about," KIRK…
Jan 29
•
Don Paul
