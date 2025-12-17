Dec 17 2025

I had a great day, yesterday in the cool and crystalline greens of Golden Gate Park, under cirrus clouds sketching in blue sky, with clear views to Mount Sutro and the chiascuro Pacific Ocean, … After first crossing the G. G. Bridge and finding Mount Tamalpais formidably recumbent and inviting, as always, and vistiting JENNIFER MAXWELL and the JAMBAR All-Stars within their shiny and colorful, mixing-and-packaging Plant—SCOTT, TANYA, MARCO, JUAN, LUCIEN, … Then to the long-beloved Park whose perimeter and interior Trails I’d run for two decades, late 1970s into this Century, and a Walk with long-time friend BROCK HINZMANN, round Stow Lake and beside its calm, ample Geese and Ducks and up Strawberry Hill, the so-perfect dirt road winding up to the summit about 200 feet high, where I’d stumped up Intervals as many as 28 in one session for purposes of Exhaustion in Training for West Valley and Boston Marathons … Luminous conversation with Brock as with Jennifer, leaping near and far … San Francisco Bay Area feels to me re-grounded in its mix of Races, Nationalities and Cultures special to this City … Despite the even denser Plethora of Fear-and-Doom Billboards advancing A.I. so that users can ‘Trust Humans’, the air and interactions here is notably less angst-ridden and depressed than it’s been for me over the past two decades … and the campaign by MATT GONZALEZ and thousands of Volunteers in his Fall of 2003 run for Mayor … Monday night was also great, as I fresh off the Flight from New Orleans had dinner with MATT and KELLY JEAN EGAN and their booming two-year-old LAZARO and a still young poet from Acadiana, MICAH BALLARD, 25 years transplanted from Maurice, LA to achieve his vocation in San Francisco .. And of course the company of those four was for me also great!

Overnight the Song below came to me. It’s rough, but its Parts felt powerful as they drummed from mind into Lines, and I hope that can hear Them and It simply as they read in print! Cheers!

This Song is more Rock—more Arena Rock, even—than is usual for Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons … Again, I hope its Parts come through. Oh, and thank you again for the 100s unto 1000s of Downloads over the past year!