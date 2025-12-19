Dec 19 2025

Yesterday before the drive to LA., I recorded three for this Holidays’ season … two Songs and a Poem … that first came to me long ago as … 37 years past.

“A Baby’s Smile Is Sweet To See” is, in fact, the first song that emerged in the month after brother KENTON and I began to collaborate with his guitar in North Beach, San Francisco. I was walking with PALOMA, she about three months a little bundle then, and hoping for her return to SLEEP, around midnight, in SYDNEY’s Guerrero Street apartment, when these lyrics and their rhythm and melody arose.

(To NANCY YYONNE—THANKS for the Macha Latté in Petaluma!)

(To the growing, booming, ball-playing and creative Family on Bluegrass—THANKS for EVERYTHING!)

“A Baby’s Smile Is Sweet To See”