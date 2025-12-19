Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

"A Baby's Smile Is Sweet To See"

From a San Francisco hotel-room, another fond memory
Don Paul
Dec 19, 2025

Dec 19 2025

Yesterday before the drive to LA., I recorded three for this Holidays’ season … two Songs and a Poem … that first came to me long ago as … 37 years past.

“A Baby’s Smile Is Sweet To See” is, in fact, the first song that emerged in the month after brother KENTON and I began to collaborate with his guitar in North Beach, San Francisco. I was walking with PALOMA, she about three months a little bundle then, and hoping for her return to SLEEP, around midnight, in SYDNEY’s Guerrero Street apartment, when these lyrics and their rhythm and melody arose.

(To NANCY YYONNE—THANKS for the Macha Latté in Petaluma!)

(To the growing, booming, ball-playing and creative Family on Bluegrass—THANKS for EVERYTHING!)

“A Baby’s Smile Is Sweet To See”

A baby's smile is sweet to see
Baby's smile is never evil
Baby kicks like a flower on the Sea
She knows not the world danger or misery
Dun-da----Dun--da ...

Her touch to you is soft and dear
Her grip as if to a glass so full
Your baby's smile is sweet to see
It throws a glow to your belly
Dun-da----Dun--da ...

Because she's yours
Because she's pure
Because she stares at you as a focus of Trust
And has also the smile of a witty Walrus
You must love this baby tenderly

A baby's smile is sweet to see
She is the quickest innocence

