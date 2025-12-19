Dec 19 2025
Yesterday before the drive to LA., I recorded three for this Holidays’ season … two Songs and a Poem … that first came to me long ago as … 37 years past.
“A Baby’s Smile Is Sweet To See” is, in fact, the first song that emerged in the month after brother KENTON and I began to collaborate with his guitar in North Beach, San Francisco. I was walking with PALOMA, she about three months a little bundle then, and hoping for her return to SLEEP, around midnight, in SYDNEY’s Guerrero Street apartment, when these lyrics and their rhythm and melody arose.
(To NANCY YYONNE—THANKS for the Macha Latté in Petaluma!)
(To the growing, booming, ball-playing and creative Family on Bluegrass—THANKS for EVERYTHING!)
“A Baby’s Smile Is Sweet To See”
A baby's smile is sweet to see Baby's smile is never evil Baby kicks like a flower on the Sea She knows not the world danger or misery Dun-da----Dun--da ... Her touch to you is soft and dear Her grip as if to a glass so full Your baby's smile is sweet to see It throws a glow to your belly Dun-da----Dun--da ... Because she's yours Because she's pure Because she stares at you as a focus of Trust And has also the smile of a witty Walrus You must love this baby tenderly A baby's smile is sweet to see She is the quickest innocence