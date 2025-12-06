Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Four Poems from Venezuela's Festival Mundial de Poesia in 2009. 'Bosque de Poetas [...]', 'Play with the Bull', 'El Yaque Beach' and 'Boys on Their Bicycles'
A Long-Time Friend Said: "Nations in Latin America Make Poetry a Big Part of Their Culture."
Don Paul
Dec 06, 2025

Alright, so here we have four poems inspired by my visit as the poet from the United States invited to what was then Venezuela’s 6th annual Festival Mundial de Poesia. I was there eight days, Saturday June 27 to Sunday July 5, and did six performances and seven interviews. We start with a poem from that Wednesday, a trip to Isla Margarita with poet Eduardo Embry of Chile, translator Marta Tolosa, and our guide, the Minister of Culture for that Estado of Venezueala, Iris Tocuyo, and us all in the beautiful little Park-with-a-Pond and seedling trees near the town of June de Griego, about four days after a Coup in Honduras displaced that Nation’s elected President.

'Bosqué de Poetas de Isla Margarita'

Tropical dusk softens 
In sultry gradations,
July 2009, and the 
Moon rising over Isla Margarita 
Is huge and pumpkin-pink
As a circus’s fiery crocus splashed on canvas.

Natives of the Isla 
Stroll round a pond 
That the Bolivarian Revolucion
Has crafted over the past year.

They pause to read
Whose name is assigned
Beside seedling trees.

They pause to enjoy
Celebration 
Of generations present
And generations before Colombus— 
This placid, shimmering, fragrant 
Memorial to perseverance.

Iris Tocuyo, 
Cultural Minister 
Venezuela’s Nueva Esparta Estado,
Introduces the poet from Chile
In this year’s 6th Festival Mondial de Poesia,
Eduardo Embry, exiled 
During decades of the Pinochet regime 
That followed murder of 
Salvador Allende on 9/11/1973, and me. 
I perform the mid-1990s song 
“Many Fine Years Of Bombing”, 
Our Wednesday after another 
Golpe (Coup) in Honduras
Has displaced the elected President, Manuel Zelaya.
The Coup’s advisors from the Obama 
Administration, the Clinton family, and Goldman Sachs. 
This year’s criminals 
Beside the eternal illumination of this Bosqué.

Sept 26 2025
First, July 2009

Next, we go back four days to the mid-Sunday gathering of poets and other guests that the Festival hosted in the garden-like enclave of the PDVSA, the nationalized Petroleum Company of Venezuela, and I describe what I saw happening there.

"Play with the Bull—
Jugar con El Toro Toro Toro" 

Music is picking up,
Folk tune’s Allegro to Presto
Like Partners’ Chase on horns of a Bull,
This Brunchtime Sunday morning,
In the Centro de Arte of the Estancia
Of Petroleos de Venezuela, S. A..
The P.D.V.S.A. is Venezuela’s
Nationalized Oil-Company.
The PDVSA builds Xassrooms,
Sewer-systems, and more.
The Estancia’s grounds are
Verdura as its enclave’s banana-leaves
In downtown Caracas.

With the tune’s swift-fingered 
Advance, a child, a boy on the knee
Of the Mandolin-Player center-stage
For Ensemble Venezuelanos--
This leader deft as a Roma
And round-faced like a Bengali- 
Smiles as he dares to pluck
The Mandolin’s tight, vibrant, temping strings.
Hastened and hastening--fast yet controlled--
Like the charging and wheeling 
Of an Adept Bull-- “Cha-cha-Pee-Chap’a!”-- 
The Ensemble’s Presto moves more couples 
To leave their Mid-Day Sunday chairs.

Antonio Miranda, Chefe
Of Brasil’s National Library
And a Translator of hundreds
Of Ibero-American poets online,
Rises and invites with one arm
The woman beside him. 
They join the growing galaxy of dancers 
Paired to wheel and glide 
Like control of the Bull.

Antonio’s embrace of old-school grace
Receives Clap-on-the-Back
From Luis Alberto Crespo,
Poet himself and Director of Venezuela’s
Casa Nacional de las Letras Andres Bello 
And thus main host of the 6th annual
Festival Mundial de Poesia that brought us here.
The child and Antonio smile as one.

Nov 7 2025
First, June 30, 2009

The concluding two poems come from Thursday morning on Isla Magarita, when Iris took Eduardo and Marta and me to Breakfast beside El Yaque Beach, and I waded into the water to better watch the brilliant Kite-Surfers and Sail-Boarders—and then from a show with the band Cacri Jazz in one of Caracas largest ‘housing-projects’, where I saw boys on bicycles pedal fast and jump bulwarks with the same daring as boys on bicycles plunge down Levees between New Orleans’ Mississippi.

‘El Yaque Beach’

Wide-winged birds flap and glide                                                                     
With the wind (Viento)
Over a Caribbean sea
That blends Green and Azul. 

How swift--
		how quick--
				how beautiful 
The muscled, agile limbs—
The determination—
Of Sail-Boarders and Wind-Surfers
(Windsurfismo) 
	Who skim--
				slant--
						fly 
Above the Green/Azul and Breakers
Before El Yaque’s sandy Shore!

Twice as far as—the Sail-Boarders 
Lift and fly on their tablas in the wind—
As Bob Beamon, Carl Lewis, Mike Powell, 
Jose Pedroso and Irving Saladino, ... 
Ever long-jumped!

They twist again, near Shore, to paddle back
Out—North--as if North mattered— 
Into their Horizon of sun and sweat and salt,
Their cycles of trying skills in freedom
A flow also, boundlessness unmarked. 

Nov 8 2025
First, July 2009


‘Boys on Their Bicycles’

Boys on their bicycles                                                                                                                                                                                                            
Pedal fast everywhere.                                                                                                                                                                      
They race between concrete                                                                                                                                                            
Stairwells of Caracas’ Barrio 23                                                                                                                                                      
Like they plunge down Levees                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Next to New Orleans’ Mississippi.                                                                                                                            
They ride whatever rail.                                                                                                                                                                        
They pop Wheelies with one arm waving                                                                                                                      
As if they dare to buck Broncos.                                                                                                                                          
Their energy appears most dynamic                                                                                                                                                        
When spaces are closed.                                                                                                                                                                                              
No danger can defeat their imaginations.                                                                                                                                                      Lifetimes of smokestacks aren’t happening.                                                                                                      
They’re limitless as they can make                                                                                                                                      
Any moment.

Nov 8 2025
First, July 2009

As said above, VZ’s Festival Mundial is ongoing, its latest edition last July. Please check out the Festival’s Instagram account.

And its Website.

