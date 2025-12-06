Four Poems from Venezuela's Festival Mundial de Poesia in 2009. 'Bosque de Poetas [...]', 'Play with the Bull', 'El Yaque Beach' and 'Boys on Their Bicycles'

Dec 6 2025

Alright, so here we have four poems inspired by my visit as the poet from the United States invited to what was then Venezuela’s 6th annual Festival Mundial de Poesia. I was there eight days, Saturday June 27 to Sunday July 5, and did six performances and seven interviews. We start with a poem from that Wednesday, a trip to Isla Margarita with poet Eduardo Embry of Chile, translator Marta Tolosa, and our guide, the Minister of Culture for that Estado of Venezueala, Iris Tocuyo, and us all in the beautiful little Park-with-a-Pond and seedling trees near the town of June de Griego, about four days after a Coup in Honduras displaced that Nation’s elected President.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 'Bosqué de Poetas de Isla Margarita' Tropical dusk softens In sultry gradations, July 2009, and the Moon rising over Isla Margarita Is huge and pumpkin-pink As a circus’s fiery crocus splashed on canvas. Natives of the Isla Stroll round a pond That the Bolivarian Revolucion Has crafted over the past year. They pause to read Whose name is assigned Beside seedling trees. They pause to enjoy Celebration Of generations present And generations before Colombus— This placid, shimmering, fragrant Memorial to perseverance. Iris Tocuyo, Cultural Minister Venezuela’s Nueva Esparta Estado, Introduces the poet from Chile In this year’s 6th Festival Mondial de Poesia, Eduardo Embry, exiled During decades of the Pinochet regime That followed murder of Salvador Allende on 9/11/1973, and me. I perform the mid-1990s song “Many Fine Years Of Bombing”, Our Wednesday after another Golpe (Coup) in Honduras Has displaced the elected President, Manuel Zelaya. The Coup’s advisors from the Obama Administration, the Clinton family, and Goldman Sachs. This year’s criminals Beside the eternal illumination of this Bosqué. Sept 26 2025 First, July 2009

Next, we go back four days to the mid-Sunday gathering of poets and other guests that the Festival hosted in the garden-like enclave of the PDVSA, the nationalized Petroleum Company of Venezuela, and I describe what I saw happening there.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "Play with the Bull— Jugar con El Toro Toro Toro" Music is picking up, Folk tune’s Allegro to Presto Like Partners’ Chase on horns of a Bull, This Brunchtime Sunday morning, In the Centro de Arte of the Estancia Of Petroleos de Venezuela, S. A.. The P.D.V.S.A. is Venezuela’s Nationalized Oil-Company. The PDVSA builds Xassrooms, Sewer-systems, and more. The Estancia’s grounds are Verdura as its enclave’s banana-leaves In downtown Caracas. With the tune’s swift-fingered Advance, a child, a boy on the knee Of the Mandolin-Player center-stage For Ensemble Venezuelanos-- This leader deft as a Roma And round-faced like a Bengali- Smiles as he dares to pluck The Mandolin’s tight, vibrant, temping strings. Hastened and hastening--fast yet controlled-- Like the charging and wheeling Of an Adept Bull-- “Cha-cha-Pee-Chap’a!”-- The Ensemble’s Presto moves more couples To leave their Mid-Day Sunday chairs. Antonio Miranda, Chefe Of Brasil’s National Library And a Translator of hundreds Of Ibero-American poets online, Rises and invites with one arm The woman beside him. They join the growing galaxy of dancers Paired to wheel and glide Like control of the Bull. Antonio’s embrace of old-school grace Receives Clap-on-the-Back From Luis Alberto Crespo, Poet himself and Director of Venezuela’s Casa Nacional de las Letras Andres Bello And thus main host of the 6th annual Festival Mundial de Poesia that brought us here. The child and Antonio smile as one. Nov 7 2025 First, June 30, 2009

The concluding two poems come from Thursday morning on Isla Magarita, when Iris took Eduardo and Marta and me to Breakfast beside El Yaque Beach, and I waded into the water to better watch the brilliant Kite-Surfers and Sail-Boarders—and then from a show with the band Cacri Jazz in one of Caracas largest ‘housing-projects’, where I saw boys on bicycles pedal fast and jump bulwarks with the same daring as boys on bicycles plunge down Levees between New Orleans’ Mississippi.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published ‘El Yaque Beach’ Wide-winged birds flap and glide With the wind (Viento) Over a Caribbean sea That blends Green and Azul. How swift-- how quick-- how beautiful The muscled, agile limbs— The determination— Of Sail-Boarders and Wind-Surfers (Windsurfismo) Who skim-- slant-- fly Above the Green/Azul and Breakers Before El Yaque’s sandy Shore! Twice as far as—the Sail-Boarders Lift and fly on their tablas in the wind— As Bob Beamon, Carl Lewis, Mike Powell, Jose Pedroso and Irving Saladino, ... Ever long-jumped! They twist again, near Shore, to paddle back Out—North--as if North mattered— Into their Horizon of sun and sweat and salt, Their cycles of trying skills in freedom A flow also, boundlessness unmarked. Nov 8 2025 First, July 2009 ‘Boys on Their Bicycles’ Boys on their bicycles Pedal fast everywhere. They race between concrete Stairwells of Caracas’ Barrio 23 Like they plunge down Levees Next to New Orleans’ Mississippi. They ride whatever rail. They pop Wheelies with one arm waving As if they dare to buck Broncos. Their energy appears most dynamic When spaces are closed. No danger can defeat their imaginations. Lifetimes of smokestacks aren’t happening. They’re limitless as they can make Any moment. Nov 8 2025 First, July 2009

As said above, VZ’s Festival Mundial is ongoing, its latest edition last July. Please check out the Festival’s Instagram account.

And its Website.