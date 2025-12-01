Dec 1 2025

Over 10 weeks now, since September 18, 2025, I’ve been locked out of Facebook Accounts for myself and for Sticking Up For Children.

The lack of access is a daily diminishment. It’s cut me off from 1000s of Notifications and other communications through FB. The ‘Community’ that Facebook purports to serve is lost to me. The DonPaul9 FB Account had 5000 Friends last Sept 18. Many of these Friends enriched my Feed. They contributed direct-source News and Insights that I then shared. We bonded in outrage and sympathy and humor. We formed a kind of Message-Board or Digital Tree against the IDF’s decimation of Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip and against the second Trump Administration’s drone-strikes against Venezuelan fishing-boats.

Now I can’t Link Facebook Friends and Groups to Posts such as these.

I’ve tried over the past 10 weeks to reach a human being within Facebook. I’ve tried correct the mistake in Facebook 2-Step Verification Process that keeps me locked out.I remain stuck in a circular Catch-22. Here the Steps in that have frozen me in a window of ‘temporarily blocked’ for more than two months.

STEP 1. The DP Profile Page gives a correct, current Mobile Phone #—504 407 3283. Yes, the Profile disc holds EINSTEIN and ROBESON together at a party to underscore their Anti-Lynching Crusade.

I tried at once on Sept 18 to Log In through a STEP 2. Let’s see what see Today, Dec 1, brings. FB has delivered to the stickingupforchildren@gmail.com address over a dozen contacts in the last 12 hours … that I’d like to answer. H’mn, 563 Notifications. An Update from Substack friend BJORN. Musicians BRAD WALKER and AUM RA FREZEL are there too. Let’s see what those ‘563 notifications’ might deliver.

Well, it’s 564 ‘unread notifications’ now … including many from folks I consideer close and valuable, real friends.

I try to Log In.

STEP 3 is easy and true.

The ‘code’ that I receive from FB on my Phone is STEP 4.

It enables me … to go nowhere, as it triggers a 2-Step Verification sent to a Phone # that’s been defunct since November 2024. STEP 5 thus is an impasse,

Since Sept 18 I’ve tried to overcome this impasse through communication to Facebook’s Support Center—STEP 6.

I click on the the ‘can’t access’ the ‘mobile number on my account’.

STEP 7 then is to enter ‘any mobile number or email on your account.’ I type today what I typed on Sept 18—the 504 407 3283 number.

And receive as STEP 8 the rather garbled statement in three quite indefinite sentences: ‘It looks like you were misusing this feature by going too fast. You’ve been temporarily blocked from using it. If you this doesn’t go against our Community Standards let us know.’

The double negative ‘If you think this doesn’t go against’ is problematic. The notion of involving Community Standards … when all that’s wanted is correction of a wrong, long-outdate Phone-Number … that’s obviously NOT the Phone Number that FB itself shows in my Profile … may seem to you, too, dear Reader, to be clearly, shall we say mildly, disiengenuous.

I’ve tried to let Facebook ‘know’. A friend found a new Facebook address, one for email communication, support@fb.com, that he felt might be the key. Hecomposed a matter-of-fact email that I then transmitted on November 17. My friend’s message to FB on my behalf:

‘I am locked out of my Facebook account because of 2-factor authentication. I no longer have access to the phone number associated with the 2-factor authentication (504-861-5017)

My new number is 504-407-3283.

How can I change the phone number for my 2 factor authentication to my new number 504-407-3283. My new number appears on my Facebook page but is not being used for the 2-factor authentication login.

This is my Facebook account page:

https://www.facebook.com/don.paul.9

The email account associated with my Facebook account is the one I am emailing you from.

stickingupforchildren@gmail.com

Please help,

Thank you.

DON’

On November 17 … and today, for I tried again, Facebook’s response came back quick and complete. STEP 9: ‘The recipient’s mailbox is full and can’t accept messages now. Please try resending your message later, or contact the recipient directlv.’

I should add that in mid-October I opened a second Facebook account with the 504 407 3283 and stickingupforchildren@gmail.com at its contacts. It gathered 189 Friends in about two Weeks and let me regain communication with many … Facebook overnight, three weeks ago, introduced the same defunct Phone Number as its 2-Step Verification Finish … on the day after I posted three Reels from two more poems on Substack about pleasant living and shared humanity in Venezuela.

Facebook congratulated me on each of the three Reels exceeding 100 Views.

So, you may be seeing clearly, dear Reader, that Facebook is again a Medium for Censorship allied with ‘goals’ of the second Trump Administration, Trump Ad 2.0. New-Year’s Promises of NO censorship by both Facebook and Trump Ad 2.0 are now as broken as the Contracts of journalists and hosts fired by Networks for questioning Israel Defense Forces’ massacres of Palestinian civilians. Both Meta and Trump Ad 2.0 are overtly back in-harness for their Strategic Partner masters within the World Economic Forum.

What can We Masses do against these Ruling Few? Everything! Anything for justice and freedom we can do. What I ask of you, dear Readers who may also be Friends on either of my personal and public Facebook Accounts is:

PLEASE TAG ME in one or both of those Accounts’ Feeds with a Link to this Substack Post. I want Friends there to know that I WISH I could respond to them there. 564 Notifications! It’s rude and wrong and Anti-Life to neglect those Communications from Friends who are in fact friends.

Please pass along your own suggestions and perhaps even solutions! We can have Fun with this latest instance of Tech Heck if put our creative minds to it!

Free DP from FB Jails! It might be Meme. It might be a Duck. It might be a Boy on a Levee or in a Barrio who pedals with Pluck!

Cheers!