Marie-Jo Poux on her "Teacher" and on bringing 'Lèkol Toupatou' (School Everywhere) to "all the corners of Haiti."

Dec 14 2025

One year ago Madame MARIE-JO POUX, who founded the Foyer Espoir Pour les Enfants (FEPE) orphanage in Port-au-Prince in November 2009 (two months before the catastrophic Earthquake there) and who has graduated more than 20 FEPE Students over the past 15 years, talked with MARYSE and me about Madame MARIE MARTHE BALIN FRANCK PAUL, the Haitian author and educator, a schoolteacher since she was 17 in 1953, who taught Marie-Jo-as-teenager during the early 1960s.

Marie-Jo says about rallying to expand FEPE from 13 to 32 orphans, as Port-au-Princes lay in ruins of rocks and shattered concrete, January 2010. “When I start the work that I’m doing, I felt her fingerprints, part of what I’m doing.” She says: “I hope that people know teachers contribute a great, great deal of your outcome in life.”

Over this past year Madame Marie-Jo turned 78 and Madame Marie Marthe turned 89, as they still work, every day, “to continue.” Mme. Franck Paul

Below, Marie-Jo talks about “Lèkol Toupatou”, the “Program” of 148 half-hour-long Video-Lessons that Mme. Franck Paul and her team of Students and Staff at College Canape Vert have created to bring basic literacy across Haiti. "Lèkol Toupatou” in Haitian Kréyol means School Everywhere. The Video-Lessons draw directly from a 243-page textbook, Mon Livre Unique, that Amine wrote and assembled over 20 years ago for first-year students across Haiti.

“Lekol Toupatou …. will be part of the future of Haiti. I hope other people will pick it up and bring it … in all the corners of Haiti.”

Lekol Toupatou is a program to address the illiteracy that’s “all over the place” in Haiti and that the Government will not address. “They think it’s okay.”

DP: “Well, I’ve been fortunate to see what Haitians can do. Haitians are a very, very capable nationality, when they’re given any kind of chance.”

Below, Maryse presented at outset of the Clip that Subtack’s Moral, Ethical A.I. (“Mee-Ahh-Ai-I” ) title’s ‘Gratitude for Support in Education’, as Marie-Jo begins to thank Sticking Up For Children for our involvement in Haiti.

And—echoing Sly and the Family Stone—we thank our Haitian Partners for being themselves!

