"Gonna Dance 'Em! (How Warm Love Wins)"

Dec 8 2025

A Gonna dance ‘em! Gonna dance ‘em! Gonna dance ‘em! Gonna dance that Hate out of our Streets! Gonna dance Mother-Snatchers away from our Friends! Gonna dance that cold ICE out with warm Love! B I’m so proud of New Orleans! I’m so proud of Ch’Cha’-Ah-Ah-Go! I’m so glad for Portland O! I’m so glad for good, old and young L.A.! I’m so glad for Charlotte and Georgia, White, Black. Red, Yellow, Brown! I’m so proud and glad for families, Churches Shops, Stores, Companies, Colleges everywhere resisting seizures of the innocent and crippling of our society! I’m so glad to be livin‘ in this, our, sane, caring and righteous U.S.A.! C Our love—Goin’ to grow so big! Our love—Goin’ to be so kind! Our love—Goin’ to throw so much Light That Hate must see Itself Bad to the bone! Our love—Goin’ to throw so much Light That Lies behind Cruel and Stupid can’t hide Our love—Goin’ to throw so much Light That our Roads ahead leave Backward for Good! A Gonna dance ‘em! Gonna dance ‘em! Gonna dance ‘em! Gonna dance that blind Hate out of our Streets! Gonna dance Mother-Snatchers away from our Friends! Gonna dance that cold ICE out with our Love! Gonna love those poor tools Like they were Black and Brown And workin’ in Kitchens and Fields ‘Cause the Few dehind the ICE Want to replace the ICE with Robots Or leave them for dead, too.' Dec 4 2025, 2:50 a.m.