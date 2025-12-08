Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Transcript

"Gonna Dance 'Em! (How Warm Love Wins)"

"Gonna dance that Hate out of our Streets / .... / I'm so glad to be livin' in this, our, Sane, Caring and Righteous U.S.A!"
Don Paul
Don Paul
Dec 08, 2025

Dec 8 2025

"Gonna Dance ‘Em! (How Warm Love Wins) 

A
Gonna dance ‘em!

Gonna dance ‘em!
	
Gonna dance ‘em!

Gonna dance that Hate
	out of our Streets!
Gonna dance Mother-Snatchers
	away from our Friends!
Gonna dance that cold ICE
	out with warm Love!

B
I’m so proud of New Orleans!
I’m so proud of Ch’Cha’-Ah-Ah-Go!
I’m so glad for Portland O!
I’m so glad for good, old and young L.A.!
I’m so glad for Charlotte and Georgia,	
	White, Black. Red, Yellow, Brown!
I’m so proud and glad for families, Churches     	
	Shops, Stores, Companies, Colleges	
	everywhere resisting seizures of the innocent
        and crippling of our society!
I’m so glad to be livin‘ in this, our,
	sane, caring and righteous U.S.A.!

C
Our love—Goin’ to grow so big!
Our love—Goin’ to be so kind!

Our love—Goin’ to throw so much Light
That Hate must see Itself Bad to the bone!
Our love—Goin’ to throw so much Light
That Lies behind Cruel and Stupid can’t hide
Our love—Goin’ to throw so much Light
That our Roads ahead leave Backward for Good!

A
Gonna dance ‘em!

Gonna dance ‘em!
	
Gonna dance ‘em!

Gonna dance that blind Hate
	out of our Streets!
Gonna dance  Mother-Snatchers
	away from our Friends!
Gonna dance that cold ICE
	out with our Love!
Gonna love those poor tools
Like they were Black and Brown
And workin’ in Kitchens and Fields
‘Cause the Few dehind the ICE
Want to replace the ICE with Robots
Or leave them for dead, too.'


Dec 4 2025, 2:50 a.m.
Roller-Dancers in Portland, Oregon beside an I.C.E. Detention Center.

Roller-Dancers in Portland presented in video from Oregon’s most-read newspaper, the Oregonian.

User's avatar

