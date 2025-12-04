Dec 4 2025

Weapons Build Up and Only One Nation Threatens to Make War

Both the United States and Venezuela have rapidly raised their Military readiness in the five weeks since October 26.

U.S. Armed Forces are mounting nearby Venezuela in the Caribbean Sea. At least eight Aircraft Carriers and Battleships and 2200 Marines are gathered. Within Venezuela (VZ), its Military and Citizens prepare against attacks. 5000 Russian Igla Series missiles and 4.5 official Militia are readied for deployment in more than 280 sites.

The Indonesian website iNEWS tells us about U.S. Armed Forces now in the Caribbean.

‘Destroyers, amphibious assault ships, dock landing ships, and 2,200 Marines’, carrying among them ‘approximately 1,200 various air defense and cruise missiles.’

Simultaneously, overhead, regarding my Country and perhaps yours: ’US reconnaissance aircraft have increased their frequency, with P-8A and MQ-9 Reaper drones conducting round-the-clock surveillance and synthetic aperture radar targeting activity areas.’

Thus the Forces concentrated after three months of U.S. drone-strikes on Boats, most of them registered for Fishing and based in Ports of Venezuela and Colombia. Yesterday USA Today tallied a Count of 83 civilians killed in these Strikes by ‘Operation Southern Spear.’

‘On the Wednesday, December 3, 2025 episode of The Excerpt podcast: There have been 21 U.S. military strikes against Venezuelan vessels since September, with a total of 83 casualties, all without Congressional approval or oversight. USA TODAY Justice Department Correspondent, Aysha Bagchi sits down with Josh Meyer, USA TODAY Domestic Security Correspondent, to discuss the implications and potential fallout of these strikes.’

Last Saturday morning, Nov 29, U.S. President Donald Trump upped the offensive.

The website Politico quoted Trump’s overnight charge on his Truth Social page.

‘President Donald Trump abruptly ordered the airspace closed above and around Venezuela on Saturday, further escalating tensions between the U.S. president and Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, whom the White House accuses of working with narco-terrorist organizations to facilitate drug trafficking.

“To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY,” the president wrote on Truth Social Saturday morning.’

Two of Venezuela’s largest neighbors in Latin America countered Trump’s sudden order two days later—this past Monday

Colombia’s President, Gustavo Petro, restored Commercial Flights from his Country to Venezuela.

Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, re-asserted her Nations’s commitment to Venezuela’s sovereignty.

The Orinoco Tribune reported. ‘During her morning press conference at the National Palace, the president emphasized that Mexico maintains a firm and clear stance: “by conviction and by Constitution, we believe in the self-determination of peoples and in their full sovereignty.”

In recent weeks, Sheinbaum has stated that her government upholds a foreign policy based on dialogue, the peaceful resolution of conflicts, and the absolute rejection of any form of military intervention—principles deeply rooted in Mexico’s diplomatic tradition.’

The Indonesian iNews reviewed Venezeuala’s defensive measures since that U.S. drone-strikes began three months ago.

‘Venezuela responded proactively. Chinese-exported C-802A anti-ship missiles have been deployed along the coast, capable of reaching targets 180 kilometers away at sea. S-300VM Tor-M2 air defense systems [from Russia] have been deployed to strengthen coastal defenses and core infrastructure, focusing on intercepting US cruise missiles and controlling helicopter landing routes.’

The mobile Tor-2 anti-aircraft and anti-missile system has worked well in the Ukraine.

Global Defense News / Army Recognition Group described Tor 2’s destruction of the U.K.=made Storm Shadow missile

Indonesia’s iNEWS continues about Venezuela’s ‘pro-active’ measures.

‘At the air force level, Iranian drones are conducting long-range surveillance missions, while Su-30MK2s are equipped with a variety of anti-ship weapons. Kh-29, Kh-31 , and Kh-59 series aircraft are all on standby, capable of ultra-low-altitude penetration and targeting enemy vessels. Shore-based systems and missile boats are deployed along the coastal defense line, with various weapons and equipment on duty in shifts, ready to prevent the US Marines from landing.’

China and Russia Offer More Potent Weapons and Birthday Wishes

Nicolas Maduro, three times elected President of Venezuela (2013, 2018, and 2024) and a bus-driver in Caracas till 1999, turned 63 on November 23. He received Greetings from China’s Head-of-State, Xi Jinping, and Russia’s, Vladimir Putin.

Xi’s message: “China and Venezuela are close friends, dear brothers, and good partners [….] I want to reiterate that China categorically rejects the interference of external forces in Venezuela’s internal affairs under any pretext, and will continue to resolutely support Venezuela, as always, in safeguarding its sovereignty and national security, national dignity, and social stability.”

China’s 2025 DF-26 B—seen below in March 2025—is designed expressly to attack Aircraft Carriers. According to the National Security Journal, the current generation of the DF-26 series can travel 4000 kilometers and reach Mach-10 (7,7610 miles-per-hour) re-entry speed with possible maneuverability thereon.

National Security Journal: ‘The DF-26B is a road-mobile, two-stage, solid-fueled ballistic missile with a reported range of up to 4,000 kilometers.

This range allows it to strike targets as far away as Guam, which is a critical U.S. military hub in the Pacific.

The missile can carry either conventional or nuclear warheads, with payloads estimated between 1,200 and 1,800 kilograms.

It is launched from a Transporter Erector Launcher (TEL), which enhances its mobility and survivability against preemptive strikes.’

Vladimir Putin’s wrote, as Nicolas Maduro read on his weekly TV-show of interaction with callers in VZ: “We will continue our close collaboration to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Moscow and Caracas. I am confident that under your leadership, the Bolivarian Republic will overcome all challenges with dignity and defend its legitimate interests in these turbulent times.”

Russia has introduced its own Mach-10 missile, the Oreshnik, into its war with Ukraine. Russia has used 10 kinds of Missile in that war since 2022, apart from the Tor-M2 already deployed in Venezuela. 3M-54 Kalibr, Kh-101, Kh-555 cruise missiles, 9K720 Iskander ballistic missiles, S-300 air-defence missiles, Tornado rockets, Shahed 131, Shahed 136 drones, Kh-22 cruise missiles.’

Thousands of Russian drones and hundreds of its missiles have struck the Ukrainian energy-gride and other infrastructure since 2022.

Militia and Drums

Venezuela’s support from human beings among its citizens and among people allied with it across the Caribbean also bode ill for the outcomes of United States’ attacks on the Country’s mainland.

While VZ’s economy and especially its production of Food have prospered since 2022, it’s greatly grown its number of enlistees in the Bolivarian National Militia and the number and quality of their weapons. Most of these hundreds of thousands of Assault Rifles and Machine Guns and MANPAD ‘Portable standard anti-material weapons’ are especially suited to guerrilla warfare, urban and across Venezueea’s diverse territory (about 1/3 bigger than Texas and about 1/5 the size of the Continental United States) by the more than 12 million whom Nicolas Maduro says have pledged to resist Armed Forces’ invasion.

Also in play against U.S. warfare against Venezuela’s alliances across the Caribbean and Latin America. The 2024 ALBA of Drums (ALBA Del Tambores) in Caracas brought together performers, according to the online Radio Rebelde, ‘from Cuba, Nicaragua, Dominica, Antigua y Barbuda, también Granada, San Vicente y las Granadinas, San Cristóbal y Nieves, Santa Lucía, Benín, Trinidad y Tobago, Honduras, Colombia, Barbados y Uruguay.’

Cultures and histories shared by these ALBA (Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America) already unite their resistance to U.S. warfare against Venezuela.

Plus, there’s Beisbol. 83 Venezuelans now play in Major League Baseball. Several are among the best in the Game and beloved by their Teams’ fans

Writes David De La Riva in Ranker: ‘Venezuela and its incredibly acclaimed and talented baseball players have taken the MLB by storm over the past 30 years, and during this time they have become not only the second-most represented group of people in the MLB but arguably the best players the league has to offer. The best MLB players from Venezuela bring passion, fire, and dedication to their craft, and in the 2025 MLB season, Venezuelan baseball players are ready to break out and show the world what they are made of.’

Plus, there are 68 million citizens of the U.S. who identify as Latino, while the U.S. Black population grew by 2 million to 43 million between 2020 and this year. No one of them—no one of US—wants to see their likeness maimed or killed by U.S. Military.

From blackdemographics.com, we read:

‘The U.S. Census Bureau’s latest population estimates (June 2025 release) show that the total Black population in the United States has reached 51,629,710, or 15.2% of the total U.S. population (340.1 million). This includes both those who identify as Black Alone and those who identify as Black in combination with another race.

Non-Hispanic Black Alone Population

The Non-Hispanic Black Alone population stands at 43,127,189, representing 12.7% of the population. This group grew by 4.9% from 41.1 million in 2020, a net increase of over 2 million people in four years.

Black Alone or in Combination

Meanwhile, the broader category of Black Alone or in combination with another race rose from 49.1 million in 2020 to 51.6 million in 2024, an increase of 2.5 million people, a 5.1% growth over the period. This reflects increasing identification with multiple racial backgrounds.’

In short, we in the United States are like we in the all the Americas: our lineages are getting more and more mixed-up. Mixed UP, we may say, for we all see improvements in performance and behavior and tolerance … and—Lord love a Duck, we know—dancing increase, the more our ‘Races’ mix.

In short. too, we may see now that there’s no way forward in our 21st Century except through … Peace. Signs post to PEACE as the ONLY forward for the United States’ people to prosper on an Earth that’s more and more Multi-Racial, less and less Racist, and much less White Supremacist. More and more, we must see, whatever our Faith or Faiths, that together in such a boundlessly creative Mix is how we’re meant to be.

LINKS

1. https://inf.news/en/military/f7be8138213b69669a9af827455348b5.htm

2. https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/us-strikes-on-venezuelan-vessels-face-growing-scrutiny-the-excerpt/ar-AA1RCzMr

3. https://www.politico.com/news/2025/11/29/trump-venezuelan-airspace-military-00670743

4. https://orinocotribune.com/petro-colombia-restores-commercial-flights-to-from-venezuela-invites-others-to-do-the-same/

5. https://orinocotribune.com/president-sheinbaum-reaffirms-venezuelas-sovereignty-facing-us-military-threats.

6. https://www.armyrecognition.com/focus-analysis-conflicts/army/conflicts-in-the-world/russia-ukraine-war-2022/russian-tor-m2-air-defense-system-destroys-storm-shadow-missile-in-kharkiv-oblast

7. https://orinocotribune.com/global-allies-rally-around-president-maduro-with-birthday-messages-and-support-for-venezuela/

8. https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/china-has-a-mach-10-missile-that-could-sink-a-navy-aircraft-carrier-from-2500-miles-away/ar-AA1PmPGv

9. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_strikes_against_Ukrainian_infrastructure

10. https://www.britannica.com/topic/Bolivarian-Alliance-for-the-Peoples-of-Our-America

11. https://www.radiorebelde.cu/tambores-del-alba-latidos-de-identidad-en-venezuela-24062024/

12. https://donpaul.substack.com/p/venezuela-is-prospering-across-all

13. https://www.ranker.com/list/best-venezuelan-baseball-players/david-de-la-riva

14. https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2025/10/22/key-facts-about-us-latinos/

15.

https://blackdemographics.com/black-population-in-the-u-s-reaches-51-6-million/

RELATED

Don Paul visited Venezuela four times between 2006 and 2009. March 2006 was with a Delegation from Common Ground in New Orleans. October/November 2008 he was guest of Venezuela’s National Library for the FILVEN and performed with the Cacri Jazz, a fine band. 2009 he was part of the 6th Festival Poesia de Mundial in Caracas and on Isla Margarita.

Much further ‘way-back, 1971, he was the youngest Stegner Fellow in Stanford”s Creating Writing Program, age 20. Later a logger and roughneck and distance-runner and the co-founder of several organizations in San Francisco and New Orleans. He’s author of more than 40 books and the leader or producer of 29 albums.

Please visit the Website for Maryse’s and my Sticking Up For Children effort with multiple Partners who provide Education in Haiti and New Orleans. These Partners’ fantastically admirable accomplishments in 2025 are noted in four Updates over there. You might start with the latest first—FORWARD ALWAYS 2025-2026.

Please also consider a Donation to SUFC over there or a Subscription here to the ‘Stands the Human Being’ (Walt Whitman, 1888) Substack. I don’t remember what the Rates are for Subscription here, but I’m sure they’re reasonable. Your contributions will immeasurably help what we’re doing!