Stands the Human Being

'Because the River' and "Wish For Peace"

Caracas, VZ, 2006 and San Cristobal, Chiapas, 1994
Don Paul's avatar
Don Paul
Dec 19, 2025

Dec 19 2025

A Poem from one morning in Caracas, Venezuela, as our Common Ground delegation worked with the Hugo Chavez-led Government toward providing $500,000 for urban agriculture in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward, and a Song from the Sunday evening before Christmas Day in San Christobal, Chiapas, 1994, as the Zapatistas re-occupied 58 Municipios in that Estado and sent the Mexican Stock Exchange, tumbling down.

Both Poem and Song owe to experiencing beautiful people on the Streets.

‘Because the River’ 

Because the river 
Answers to the moon
And gathers silt 
From all its streams, 
Sky and River 
Never choose
Who touches them 
And whom they touch.

Now--Ahora--the heart may be turned
To calculating things.
The heart--El Corazon--may be made robotic
By Stocks, Bonds, Texts and Tweets and Telenovellas, ...
But--Pero!--then some Band starts, 
Its front-line brass sweetly sinuous
Above the base of Drums
(Ancient rhythms founding Hip-Hop
Across Continents and Hemispheres),
Second and more lines join in,
And the changes that soon arise
To blood and brain and limbs
Are so warm and various and unexpected
That they shine like fires 
In their receivers' eyes, 
Alert with their inclusion 
And inspiration.


”Wish For Peace”

Sunday couples arm-in-arm
Stones are cracked under their shoes
Callé shops not far from farms
Christmas a still, shiny thing
	They wish for peace
	They wish for peace
	Wish that they could grow in peace
	Evermore they-ey could go

On TV News sleek faces speak
Denying what has just been shown
From the Mountains a Wind is heard
No lies can stand against true word
	They wish for peace
	They wish for peace
	Wish that they could grow in peace
	Evermore they-ey could go

Clips of guns break the sleep
Thousands millions rise to ring
Sometimes a fight is the only thing
To make hopes lift and sing
	They wish for peace
	They wish for peace
	Wish that they could grow in peace
	Evermore they-ey could go

