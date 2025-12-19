'Because the River' and "Wish For Peace"

Dec 19 2025

A Poem from one morning in Caracas, Venezuela, as our Common Ground delegation worked with the Hugo Chavez-led Government toward providing $500,000 for urban agriculture in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward, and a Song from the Sunday evening before Christmas Day in San Christobal, Chiapas, 1994, as the Zapatistas re-occupied 58 Municipios in that Estado and sent the Mexican Stock Exchange, tumbling down.

Both Poem and Song owe to experiencing beautiful people on the Streets.

‘Because the River’

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Because the river Answers to the moon And gathers silt From all its streams, Sky and River Never choose Who touches them And whom they touch. Now--Ahora--the heart may be turned To calculating things. The heart--El Corazon--may be made robotic By Stocks, Bonds, Texts and Tweets and Telenovellas, ... But--Pero!--then some Band starts, Its front-line brass sweetly sinuous Above the base of Drums (Ancient rhythms founding Hip-Hop Across Continents and Hemispheres), Second and more lines join in, And the changes that soon arise To blood and brain and limbs Are so warm and various and unexpected That they shine like fires In their receivers' eyes, Alert with their inclusion And inspiration.



”Wish For Peace”