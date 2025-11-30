GIVING THANKS to Jennifer Maxwell, JAMBAR, and Students and Staff in Haiti

November 30, 2025

JAMBAR was just starting production in Autumn 2021 when JENNIFER MAXWELL, the new Company’s founder, donated to students in Haiti more than 1000 JAMBARS in time for Christmas and New Year’s Day celebrations.

The ‘Organic Artisan Energy Bar’ was a Big Hit with admiring students at College Canape Vert in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince. Likewise were JAMBARS relished by students of the Foyer Espoir Pour les Enfants (FEPE) orphanage and the Ecole Foyer Espoir (EFE) school in the Delmas district of Port-au-Prince.

Students at College Canapé Vert, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, with JAMBARS. December 2021

Students of the FEPE orphanage and EFE school with their colorful Sign, January 2021.

Jennifer had spent five years prior to 2021 in mixing batches of ingredients, perfecting recipes, and expanding and honing for a next-generation Energy Bar. She and her husband Brian had pioneered the concept and creation of a whole, new kind of Snack and Nutrition, the original Energy Bar, Power Bar, while living in the San Francisco Bay Area during the middle 1980s. Both were excellent distance-runners—Brian a Canadian Olympian in the Marathon—and they pursued “a really good Energy Bar for everyone” with their eyes on that prize for athletes and public.

Jennifer and Brian beside Finish of the Houlihan’s to Houlihan’s 12-K, San Francisco, 1987.

Power Bar begat a Category. “It recognized and filled a need for athletes, and then made itself a great snack for people in general, and, heck, created an Industry,” said former NFL linebacker David Meggyesy, a Director of the National League Players Association. Power Bar served distance-runners and other endurance-athletes first. Then it populated Supermarkets. An international public realized how well energy-bars gave their work-outs and days a quick, easy and lasting boost. Jennifer and Brian sold their vast success, Power Bar, in the year of Prince’s song, 1999.

Jennifer, however, remained intent on improving energy-bars. After Brian’s sudden death from a congenital heart-attack in March 2004, Jennifer had six children, ages 15 to one as yet unborn, to raise. Somehow she also fit ardent practice on a Drums-Set into the next decade. All of her and Brian’s children thrived; Julia became an NCAA All-American in Cross-Country. By 2021 Jennifer, then a professional drummer with the Good Karma jazz-band and a participant in Oakland’s California Jazz Conservatory as both musician and supporter, was ready to embark on JAMBAR.

With four Kinds of JAMBAR! Each named with Musical Ring! Each Non-GMO and with Whole Grains and 10 Grams of Plant Protein! With Guittard chocolate in the Chocolate Cha Cha! With Real Berries in the Vegan Jammin’ Jazzleberry! With a Medley of Nuts for Malt Nut Melody! With First-Cut Mangoes for the Vegan Musical Mango!

Within three years JAMBAR and its four Kinds of Bar had won two annual Awards from Runner’s World expert panels, an Award from Cycling, and the 2024 Best Grocery Bar designation from Whole Foods Market.

Great athletes and musicians endorsed JAMBARS early on.

JACKIE JOYNER KERSEE, Heptathalon World-Record Holder and Female Athlete of the 20th century according to Sports Illustrated, favored the Chocolate Cha Cha. KIRK JOSEPH, Sousaphonist for the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and one-in-a-million player according to Elvis Costello, liked the Musical Mango for its taste and boost. ALEX DE GRASSI, guitarist from Windham Hill and from multiple genres-crossing subsequent Albums, got a lift from JAMBARS on his mountain hikes. ALI TETRICK, the cyclist who won the 202-mile Deadwood Gravel Race in her first try, praised the refreshing purity of JAMBARS.

DAVID AMRAM, the ‘Renaissance Man of American Music’, Composer, Conductor, and Touring Performer in his wonderfully productive 90s, liked “everything about JAMBAR.” When he looked at JAMBARS he saw people “something GOOD for others in the world.”

(By the way, David is profiled THIS MONTH by JON PARELES in the New York Times HERE.)

David referred then to the 20+ Partners that JAMBAR helps to support, 10+ in Music and Music-Education and at least 10 in Active Living.

Jennifer’s and JAMBAR’s contributions to Students and Schools in Haiti over the past four years are what I most want to tell you about today. They’ve never stinted and never stopped. More than 3000 Bars donated! Huge helps to students’ diets and abilities to learn.

JAMBARS at EFE, August 2024.

JAMBARS figure in the Lunches offered at College Canape Vert and the EFE School and FEPE orphanage. They’ve inspired musical tributes. Eight-year-olds at College Canapé Vert sing with Gusto the “JAMBAR” song that their marvelous Principal, the now 89-year-old author MARIE MARTHE BALIN FRANCK composed in Spring 2022.

0:00 -2:09

Eight-year-olds at College Canape Vert sing “JAMBAR, JAMBAR / It makes you strong!” by Madame Marie Marthe Franck Paul!

Now, completing this year of 2025, the Whole Kit and KaBoodleof JAMBAR and its Partners are thriving. The JBs go out in greater numbers each year. They near a million in production of their cadenced, chorusing, delicious/nutritious March annually. They’ve added several groups of regional Markets to distribute the Bars first-hand to a wider public.

JAMBAR has added a fifth kind of Bar, too—the Tropical Trio of Banana, Coconut and Pineapple. Imagine how good that Trio tastes and is!

Two of JAMBAR’s sponsored athletes in Track & Field and Distance-Running, the married couple SAGE HURTA KLECKER and JOE KLECKER, excelled this year. Sage placed 5th in the Women’s 800 Meters at the World Athletics Championships, Tokyo, Japan, September 15, and became the 3rd-fastest U.S. Woman all-time with her 1:55: . Joe ran 1:12: for 25 Kilometers in the U.S. Championships last May, placing 2nd with a time 1: under the former U.S. Record, and finished his first Marathon in New York City on November 3 with a 2:10:37 10th-place that foretokens even greater successes ahead.

SUFC’S four Partners in Haiti roll with changes and come out stronger with each step. The FEPE orphanage has moved to a countryside location in Haiti’s Northeast. New Co-Director JEAN BAPTISTE OLIVIER, himself a child orphan after the Earthquake 15 years ago, offers his latest batch of photos under the ‘Forward Aways 2025-2026’ tab at stickingupforchildren.com The students look so ready to advance! Please check them out and SUFC’s other Partners!

EFE in Delmas of Port-au-Prince serves a steady 180 Students with a Staff led by its Director since its founding in 2011, Mr. JONATHAN SAINTINE. The Ladies of Cayes Jacmel and their Teacher, MARIE YOLENE DESIRAL, have of course rallied after Hurricane Melissa and gathered for two Classes of Lèkol Toupatou and a fifth generation of Pwopte Toupatou bottled cleaning-products. College Canapé Vert has enrolled a record student-body of 520 to the College. Its Staff have recorded two of Mme. Franck Paul’s books—a biography of Toussaint L’Ouverure and one of her 19 children’s books that convey the community-minded élan of Madame Roger.

JEAN BAPTISTE-OLIVIER, new Co-Director of the FEPE orphanage, with a Camera donated to him by New Orleans’ journalist and WWOZ show-host KEITH HILL.

In New Orleans SUFC Partner the KUUMBA ACADEMYof the Ashé Cultural Arts Center, now headed by RAMONA GRAHAM, presented a Talent Show by the record number of its Graduates in Summer Classes. The new Student Band plays instruments donated by another exemplary and long-term SUFC Partner, HUNGRY FOR MUSIC and its founder JEFF CAMPBELL.

RAMONA GRAHAM, Director of the KUUMBA ACADEMY of the Ashé Cultural Arts Center in New Orleans. with seven instruments donated to KUUMBA by HUNGRY FOR MUSIC and its Director, JEFF CAMPBELL, in May 2025.

And Hungry for Music is among the 22 Partner beneficiaries of JAMBAR!

So: many—hundreds—a countless Many—have JENNIFER MAXWELL and ever-fulfilling visions for JAMBAR to thank!

Oh, and check out Jennifer the Drums-Set player with her very nice and swinging band, Good Karma, HERE.