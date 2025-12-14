Dec 13 2025





Dear BILL and TRUDY,



First, THANKS VERY MUCH for your great work over Chicago and international Radio—and your particulate favor toward albums released by I/R (Irrepressible RotoTumba can fit that Acronym) Records!



MARYSE and I are going to California for a visit Dec 15 to 22. Mainly the visit is about Family—my daughter PALOMA had her first daughter and third child—all now about three years apart—on October 14. Seeing that Family in Petaluma is top of the list. Then we drive to L.A. and to San Diego for time with my brother KENTON and sister COURTNEY and their families in those places.



I wonder if you could help with connection to Radio-Stations along the way. I think especially of KZSU at my quasi-alma mater of Stanford.

Didn’t the WZRD and KZSU combine in one or more of the over-the-Radio sessions with me, circa 2021 and 2022? Do you have contacts with the current KZSU? If so, would you like to tip them to Maryse’s and my upcoming proximity?



What I want to do in the trip is throw light on communities’ helping themselves in the face of attacks by Trump Ad 2.0. The ‘For Our Neighbors’ show that RICHARD HOWELL and I performed at the Upper Market Gallery in San Francisco was one small step in that ‘For Our Neighbors’ direction.



How entities that already provide food to the needy in Cities across

North America have STEPPED UP with aid to recent Immigrants

is a shared effort that I’d really like to help in publicizing.



In New Orleans, we’ve seen a LARGE outpouring outward and upward, from long-time organizations’ efforts. They’re written up and broadcast by Verité News and journalists MADRHI YEHIYA and ROBERT STEWART and BOBBI-JEANNE MISICK and ALIANA MEDIRATTA and editor TERRY BACQUET there.



Dec 8

https://veritenews.org/2025/12/08/food-deliveries-dhs-catahoula-crunch/



Dec 7

https://veritenews.org/2025/12/07/metairie-immigration-protest-catahoula/



Dec 10

https://veritenews.org/2025/12/10/catahoula-crunch-duplessis-landry/



Dec 10 https://veritenews.org/2025/12/10/protesters-jefferson-parish-council-border-patrol/

Dec 11 https://veritenews.org/2025/12/11/doll-and-toy-fund-immigration-catahoula/



In San Francisco, several organizations form a delivery-network. They’re newly introduced to me by MATT GONZALEZ and his and KELLY JEAN EGAN’S good friend STEPHANIE JOLLUCK at … The Food Pantry—

https://www.thefoodpantry.org/



In L.A. and San Diego will be found a Plenty more of such organizations, I’m sure.



The basic and crucial reality for me, this December 2025, is that We, the People, still hold ALL the Spiritual Power—that is, really determinative power—for our society and our futures. We also hold determinative Material Power over our economies and thus our societies. “Anything we can do / Anything we can be!”—‘I Love the Drum, the Joyous Drum’. Desperate Lies by Trump Ad 2.0, trying to Divide and Cripple US and our Spiritual and Material Power, are Last-Gasp Throes of Actors Floundering in their Authors’ Corrupt Scripts.



Like this Post about—guess what!—Community Radio—



