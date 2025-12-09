Dec 9 2025

Please see this excerpt from 2002’s “ ‘9/11’ “ / Facing Our Fascist State, as re-printed in 2008s The World Is Turning, for history of how Companies based in the United States and United Kingdom (headed by the Ruling Few, if you will) have used Opium and then Cocaine to addict, subjugate and rob We Masses …. from China and India to Vietnam and Afghanistan to streets of London, Rome, Hamburg, Rio de Janeiro, Montreal, Los Angeles, Houston, the Bronx, Philadelphia, Connecticut, ….

OIL, OPIUM, COCA, BANKS, STOCKS & POWER A Chapter from “ ‘9/11’ ‘ / Facing Our Fascist State

‘According to the Department of Justice, the US launders between $500 billion-$1 trillion annually.

I have little idea what percentage of that is narco dollars, but it is probably safe to assume that at least $100-200 billion relates to US drug import-exports and retail trade....

Many of the members of our global leadership were trained in wartime narcotics trafficking in Asia during WWII. George H. W. Bush and his generation watched our ally Chang Kai Shek finance his army and covert operations with opium.’

Catherine Austin Fitts, ‘Narcodollars for Dummies’

‘When in doubt, it is always worthwhile to take a look at a map, where are raw materials resources, and the routes to them? Then lay a map of civil wars and conflicts on top of that--they coincide. The same is the case with the third map: nodal points of the drug trade. Where this all comes together, the American intelligence services are not far away. By the way, the Bush family is linked to oil, gas, and weapons trade, through the bin Laden family.” ’

Andreas von Buelow, former Minister of Technology for Germany, Tagesspeigel, January 13, 2002

How the Money Works

“ ‘9/11’ “ triggered the U.S-led invasion of Afghanistan.

It also set off the “ ‘global’ and “ ‘endless “ ‘War on Terror’ that President George W. Bush, lesser Republican and Democrat officials, and countless newspapers and TV outlets have proclaimed over the past nine months.

In my ‘Across the White Divides’ columns for the San Francisco Bay View of Autumn 2001, columns that precede this 2002 study of “ ‘9/11’ ”, such as ‘Fourth Reich Rising’ and ‘The Most Enormous and Evil Scam in U.S. Ruling-Class History, you can read about preparations and threats to invade Afghanistan by U.S. officials’ that occurred MONTHS BEFORE September 11 in 2001.

The most graphic of these threats was delivered by Thomas Simons, former Ambassador to Pakistan, as one of three U.S. negotiators at a meeting in Berlin in July 2001 with representatives of the Taliban and six nations that border the oil-rich Caspian Sea. Naif Naik, former Pakistani Minister for Foreign Affairs, was among those present. Jean-Charles Brissard, the French investigative journalist who’s co-author of the best-selling Bin Laden: The Hidden Truth, quoted Naik that Simons said:

‘’ “Either you accept our offer of a carpet of gold, or we bury you under a carpet of bombs.” ’

The prime objective of the July 2001 negotiations was Pipelines. Construction of secure Pipelines for oil and gas from Turkmenistan, Kazakhistan, and Uzbekistan south through Afghanistan and then through Pakistan to the Arabian Sea would serve rapidly expanding markets in China and elsewhere in the Far East.

Such Pipelines were and are thought to be more profitable and less vulnerable than routes through Russia or Iran or Kosovo. They’d been sought by Unocal (Union 76) and other major oil-and-gas Corporations for several years prior to the Taliban’s refusal to surrender Usama bin Laden in 1998.

Naif Naik recalled that the discussions in Berlin turned around ‘ “formation of a government of national unity. If the Taliban had accepted this coaltion, they would have immediately received the internatiOnal economic aid... And the pipelines from Kazakhistan and Uzbekistan would have come.” ’

The Taliban evidently refused both inducements and threats.

They kept open the prospects for a regional Pipeline that they could more control. On September 3 Afghanistan’s neighbor, Pakistan, launched the Interstate Gas Company to pursue ‘regional pipeline options’ from Iran, Qata, Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates. Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates were then two of only three nations in the world that recognized the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate government.

Eight days later the attacks of 9/11/01--attacks that were at least anticipated and avoided by some in the U.S. Government and in the WTC, we know--struck.

Opium was the other major economic interest in Afghanistan.

Prior to the Taliban’s eradication of poppy fields in 2000-2001, Afghanistan was the world’s main supplier of opium, the source of heroin. Profits from Afghanistan’s opium were estimated by the

United Nations to make up $100-150 billion of the $400-500 billion annual take from illegal narcotics around the world.

Between 1979-89, profits from the opium trade sustained the CIA- funded war against the Soviet Union.

In the seven years after 1989 warlords continued to reap tens of millions of dollars in revenues from opium even as their power- struggles ravaged Afghanistan

By Spring of 2001, however, the Taliban had eliminated opium- growing from the territory under their control, turning fields of poppies into fields of wheat. The U.N. estimated Afghanistan’s annual crop of opium to be reduced from more than 4000 metric tons to 185, all of the remaining production under the control of “ ‘Northern Alliance’ ” warlords who still held about 10% of Afghanistan.

We’ll soon see how critical the “cash-flow” of profits from illegal narcotics is to Banks and Stock Exchanges and State economies throughout the industrialized world. We’ll see why and how these institutions would founder without their regular fix of such “dirty money.”

To be specific: Wall Street and subordinate financial nexuses of “ ‘globalization’ ”, all served by the CIA and similar agencies (seven of the eight CIA Directors since World War II have been attorneys or investment-bankers from Wall Street) rely on heroin and cocaine for a “black market” of super-profits that are laundered through their most essential institutions.

In short, Banks need Crack.

In June of 2002, nine months after “ ‘9/11’ ”, it’s boom-time for opium and oil-and-gas in Afghanistan.

Last November the U.S. and Britain consolidated their invasion of Afghanistan by setting up their first Bases nearby Kabul and Kandahar. At the same time, fields in the newly conquered territory were rapidly resown with poppies for heroin instead of wheat for bread.

On November 21, 2001 the British newspaper The Independent ran this headline: ‘Opium Farmers Rejoice at the Defeat of the Taliban.’

Four days later another British paper, The Observer, ran this headline: ‘Victorious Warlords Set To Open the Opium Floodgates.’ The Observer told how reinstated warlords of the Northern Alliance were encouraging farmers to plant ‘ “as much opium as possible.” ’

On December 4, 2001 the online Asia Times credited the United States with Ayub Afriti’s release from prison in Karachi, Pakistan on November 29. Ayub Afriti had by then served a few weeks of his seven-year sentence for the export of 6.5 tons of hashish. Afriti’s reported mission was to gather the support of three warlords--Haji Abdul Qadeer, Haji Mohammed Zaman and Hazrat Ali--for a new government in Afghanistan. According to the Asia Times: ‘These commanders used to be the biggest heroin and opium mafia in Afghanistan’s Pashtun.’

On February 18 the Financial Times of London summed up the industry of the reinstated warlords and of the farmers within their domains: This year’s crop of opium in Afghanistan was expected to be 3500 to 4500 metric tons.

The bumper harvest would mean multiples more of heroin for addiction, degradation, theft, murder and money-laundering around the world.

Why Banks Need Crack

For the opium-related timeline that’s immediately above I’m again indebted to Michael Ruppert and his From The Wilderness Website.

For education about ‘how the money works’ from the laundering of profits in illegal narcotics for Banks, Brokerages, Corporations, and Stock Exchanges--that is, how such laundering works for all of the most essential and pillar-like institutions of global capitalism--I’m especially indebted to Catherine Austin Fitts and her Narcodollars for Dummies and to Al Giordano and other contributors to his Narco News Bulletin.

Catherine Austin Fitts was an insider for more than 15 years among major movers of capital. Her biography states that she’s a former Managing Director and Member of the Board of Directors of Dillon Read & Co, Inc, a former Assistant Secretary of Housing and a Federal Housing Commissioner in the first Bush Administration, and the former President of The Hamilton Securities Group, Inc.

Dillon, Read is among the most old-line Wall Street investment- banking firms. In 1926 Clarence Dillon of this firm was the agent for partnering Prescott Bush, W. Averill Harriman and George

Herbert Walker with Nazi funders Fritz Thyseen and Friedrich Flick in the German Steel Trust.

In the Department of Housing and Urban Development Catherine Austin Fitts worked under Secretary Jack Kemp.

She writes that she then declined a position as one of the Governors of the Federal Reserve Bank to start the Hamilton Securities Group in 1991. She writes that by the mid 1990s ‘Hamilton was doing well and poised for significant financial growth’ due to its ‘leadership in digital technology, financial software and analytic tools.’

Catherine Austin Fitts then discovered patterns of waste and fraud and probable crime that she felt obliged to point out to her Government clients.

In her plain-speaking style she writes: ‘One of my software tool innovations, Community Wizard, helped communities access data about how all the money works in their place. Accessible through the World Wide Web, Community Wizard was illuminating an unusual pattern of defaults on HUD mortgages and other government and homeowner losses in areas in which the CIA had admitted to facilitating cocaine trafficking by Iran/Contra supporters.’

That is, Fitts and Hamilton Securities pointed out that the SAME BLACK AND BROWN PEOPLE who were most afflicted by the 1980s’ invasion of Crack cocaine into their communities, an invasion that Gary Webb’s book Dark Alliance (first a San Jose Mercury News series) showed to be assisted or ignored by the CIA and FBI, were losing their homes to foreclosures administered by another arm of the U.S. Government, HUD.

Fitts was harassed after her revelations. The Internal Revenue Service audited Hamilton Securities 18 times. She spent more than $6 million in legal and administrative fees and had to abandon Hamilton. Relief from Federal pressures came only after Insight magazine published a profile/expose in 2001. Fitts writes: ‘A follow- up article by Insight‘s Paul Rodriguez described the closed investigation as something that “many inside both HUD and the Department of Justice regarded as a political vendetta against Fitts.” ’

Fitts hasn’t abandoned her fight to expose corruption and empower communities. She’s instead become more sweeping in her disclosures and condemnation. She notes that trillions (yes, trillions--one thousand times one billion) of dollars are unaccounted for in the Departments of Defense and HUD over the past three years.

She perceives that people in general are much less safe and at ease now than when she was a girl in West Philadelphia in the 1950s, despite the New York Stock Exchange’s rise of more than 9500 points (or more than 2000%) during the past five decades. She wants to restore what she terms the Solari Index--an Index that registers the security, ease and cohesion within a community --to a state of both prosperity and safety for people in general.

Fitts blames the use of profits from illegal drugs (‘our addiction ot narco-dollars’) for the transformation of the U.S. Government into a ‘criminal syndicate’ that’s grown rotten in all of its Branches.

She shows that illegal drugs’ profits themselves MULTIPLY 20 TIMES through the power of “the pop” on Wall Street.

She writes: ‘The power of narco dollars comes when you combine drug trafficking with the stock market.’

She continues: ‘The “pop” is a word I learned on Wall Street to describe the multiple of income at which a stock trades. So if a stock like PepsiCo trades at 20 times it’s income, that means for every $100,000 of income it makes, it’s stock goes up $2 million. The company may make $100,000, but its “pop” is $2 million. Folks make money in the stock market from the stock going up. On Wall Street, it’s all about “pop.” ’

This 20-times-more-from-Pop formula invites infusion of capital from illegal and untraceable sources. ‘So if I have a company that has a $100,000 of income and a stock trading at 20 times earnings,’ Fitts write, ‘if I can find a way to run $100,000 of narcotics sales by a few teenagers in West Philadelphia through my financial statements, I can get my stock market value to go up from $2 million to $4 million. I can double my “pop.” ’

That is, Banks and indeed any entity that trades on or through a Stock Market can make 20 times a dollar for every dollar sold of Crack, cocaine or heroin.

Fitts writes: ‘According to the Department of Justice, the US launders between $500 billion-$1 trillion annually. I have little idea what percentage of that is narco dollars, but it is probably safe to assume that at least $100-200 billion relates to US drug import- exports and retail trade.’

So: The simplest way to figure the value of illegal narcotics’ profits to the central institutions of U..S finance is to multiply Fitts’ estimate for laundering of narco dollars by 20. If we multiply the estimate of

‘$100-200 billion’ by 20, the result is two to four trillion dollars. Two to four trillion dollars per year make an amount that’s 100% to 200% of the United States’ annual Federal budget.

Let me repeat and emphasize: TWO TO FOUR TRILLION DOLLARS PER YEAR MAKE AN AMOUNT THAT’S 100% TO 200% OF THE UNITED STATES ANNUAL FEDERAL BUDGET

H’mm! H’mm!--H’mm!--H’mm!

The annual amount of “pop” lets us see now how much Banks need Crack.

We can appreciate more fully how large and cruel is capitalism’s own addiction.

Fitts goes on to make further connections. She writes: ‘Many of the members of our global leadership were trained in wartime narcotics trafficking in Asia during WW II. George H. W. Bush and his generation watched our ally Chang Kai Shek finance his army and covert operations with opium. I am told that the Flying Tigers were the model that taught Air America how to fly dope.’

She adds: ‘If you trace back the history of the family and family networks of America’s leaders and numerous other leaders around the world, what you will find is that narcotics and arms trafficking are a multigenerational theme that has criss-crossed through Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America and Eurasia and back through the City of London and Wall Street to the great pools of financial capital. Many a great American and British fortune got going in the Chinese opium trade.’

Fitts and Ruppert and other investigators mentioned in this book are admirable in their courage and acuity.

Fitts’ prime example of the value of narco-dollars to global finance is ‘ “the cold call” ‘ that Richard Grasso, President of the New York Stock Exchange, paid to Raul Reyes, one chief of Colombia’s largest guerrilla army, the F. A. R. C., in late June of 1999.

At that time the FARC was reputed to be taxing the traffic of billions of dollars of Andean coca each year. Richard Grasso, the President of the New York Stock Exchange, flew over 2000 miles to Colombia and then to the FARC’s Switzerland-sized enclave to meet the Marxist guerrilla.

Richard Grasso then told the Associated Press: ‘The purpose of the trip was ‘ “to bring a message of cooperation from U.S. financial services.” ’

The FARC, however, held to their position that a more comprehensive and cooperative solution to the problem of illegal narcotics and the far more profitable crimes (UP TO 20 TIMES MORE PROFITABLE THROUGH THE “POP'“) that flourished from said criminality would be the decriminalization of coca and cocaine. Grasso made no sale.

The next year, 2000, the Clinton Administration and Congress approved ‘Plan Colombia’, throwing $1.3 billion U.S. dollars into Colombia for the stated purpose of wiping out the harvests of coca and opium there.

The Bush Administration has since enlarged this Plan’s funding and given Colombia’s military freer rein to attack the FARC and Colombia’s second, Marxist/Gueveraist guerilla group, the E.L.N.

One result of Plan Colombia so far is a net gain in the output of cocaine and opium from South America, a gain partly due to increased output through the paramilitary group, the Autodefensas Unidades de Colombia (AUC) , that’s allied with Colombia’s military. Another result is more widespread and deadly mass-murder of noncombatants in Colombia’s civil war.

War provides much business in itself to leading Corporations..

War means sales of weapons. War makes huge profits for U.S.- based Corporations such as General Electric (NBC), Halliburton, Boeing, JP Morgan Chase, and many more. War is another staple of Corporations’ ‘supranational’ economy.

Catherine Austin Fitts points out how the wars in Colombia and elsewhere share elements of profitability.

‘You also see the arms-drugs relationship as you estimate how the money works on the private profits from various taxpayer funded wars,’ she writes. ‘Vietnam, Kosovo, Plan Colombia, Afghanistan, what do they all have in common? Drugs, oil and gas, arms. Add gold, currency and bank market share and you have the top of my checklist for understanding how the money works on any war or “low intensity conflict” around the globe.’

Andreas von Buelow, the former German Minister of Technology, has noted similar connections. His words bear one more repetiton. Von Buelow replied to his Tagesspeigel interviewer in January 2002: ’ “In the analysis of political processes, I am allowed to look and see who has advantages and disadvantages, and what

is coincidental. When in doubt, it is always worthwhile to take a look at a map, where are raw materials resources, and the routes to them? Then lay a map of civil wars and conflicts on top of that--they coincide. The same is the case with the third map: nodal points of the drug trade. Where this all comes together, the American intelligence services are not far away. By the way, the Bush family is linked to oil, gas, and weapons trade, through the bin Laden family.” ’

