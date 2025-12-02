Dec 2 2025

Houston Marathon, January 22, 1978. Photo courtesy Historic Images .

Our Story opens on the Glomar One, a Tender-Ship then of steel whose Primer and occasional Blue and Red insignia have gone to graying and even to rusting. It’s another dank and overcast morning, chillier with the humidity familiar to Beaumont, Texas, January 23rd of 1978. The Glomer One is berthed alongside one Dock of the Bethlehem Steel Company’s Ship-Building operation. It’s being, we Roughnecks of Global Marine’s four Crews employed in Chipping and Painting and such-like time-eating aboard the Ship, “retro-fitted.” It’s going to be the Tender-Ship for our Drilling-Rig in the Gulf of Mexico, once the weather warms up, a few months ahead, and Global Marine “gets out to that job of making hole” for ITS employer, the Tenneco Oil Company.

We Ship-board Roughnecks of January all work Day “Towers”, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sky is dark when we start at this or that menial task and dark when we get off for another ample and excellent Meal from Cooks in the single-TV Galley.

Bethlehem Shipbuilding Yard, Beaumont, Texas, on an island in the Neches River, during World War II.

I’m descending rungs of the steel ladder between Upper and Lower Deck. I’m going downward front-first. I wear a Pea Coat and blue-and-black striated Hickory-Shirt and loose, suspendered Boss of the Road rigging-pants (loggers’ garb) over thermal underwear. My front-first progress is also unnaturally slow. Its stiff and halting as if knowing that my Red Wing work-boots gingerly reaching the next rung may hurt.

A voice calls across the Lower Deck. Its accent comes from somewhere in the Southern United States. Its pace is slow and declarative. It’s mature in its casual, clipped dispassion. It won’t be too interested in anything but it will be heard.

The coice comes from Dean Myers, Tool-Pusher boss of this Rig when he’s On-Hitch, which is most of the time and how he likes it, away from home in Crowley, Louisiana, five-foot-seven-inches tall tops and wearing steel-toed Cowboy-Boots red as a Rooster’s ruff.

“What happened to that Old Boy?”

The Chief Crane-Operator, Brian, a middle-aged and sure-handed Texan, fit for his accustomed perch, answers: “Aw, he went over to Houston and ran a Foot-Race.”

“Well, it sho’h did him. He’s crippled up. I haven’t seen anyone go down a ladder backwards.”

“He’s goin’ up the same way.”

“Pitiful,” Dean said.

I had to laugh between winces, trying for the next rung down.

“My calves—whole legs—are SO sore!” I explained.

“So was it fun?” Dean asked.

“Yeah, well—yeah,” I said. “It was mostly fun. It was a Marathon. But now it’s Heck.”

“Well, you might have a future in the Circus,“ Dean said. “For a Comedy Bit.”

The Houston Marathon of 1978 was typically barebones for that era. It took runners round two Loops of most concrete pavement in Memorial Park. It had Aid-Stations with cups of water about every 6 Miles. A Megaphone, as I remember, was its Sound-System. Most consequentially that year, the Houston Marathon began in 28• of Cold.

The Marathon as a Challenge tempted me even more after my debacle in Seattle. The three Hours and 38 minutes spent beside Lake Washington in late November, 1977—its opening 10 Miles of prideful, easily clipping exhilaration to a Personal Record of 57:40 and then its second Half of plodding humiliation—reduced even to a Walk!—whetted my appetite to know this Beast and its 26.2 Miles of DISTANCE, more.

The whole of Distance-Running hung like premonition of Fate on my Horizon.

When I saw in a Houston newspaper, the Chronicle or Post, picked up in one of my evening jogs to a 7/11 from the Shipbuilding Yard, that the City’s Marathon was on for January 22 I determined to make the drive from Beaumont—about 90 miles—and have a go. I’d worked 30 days straight of 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Towers on the Glomar with the B Crew of Drill-Hands, or with Jack Groves and his A Crew in Houston when he summoned me to stay on the job, and had bought a Midnight-Blue Chrysler Cordoba with a relatively modest 360-horsepower. This car seemed to suit a Rougheck. It was such a change from the prior Summer’s walking and jogging along Zanaki Street in Dar es Salaam. Also, I may somehow have remembered Ricardo Montalban’s TV commercial for the Cordoba as a car in which his demanding tastes could have “Confidence”.

1975 Chrysler Cordoba , not Midnight Blue.

Ricardo with Cordoba.

I was even less prepared for the Marathon in Houston than for the inagural trial beside Lake Washington. For Seattle I’d had at least the three weeks of 5-mile races around Green Lake on Sundays and Wednesdays—breaks from my hotel-room writing and reading and smoking—to get ready. Before Houston my sole runs were no more than one mile total to and from the 7/11 for purchase of Marlboro—a brand in keeping with the Chrysler semi-muscle-car for a Rougheck—cigarettes.

I used a pay-phone at the 7/11 to find a room in a Latino neighborhood of Houston’s 3rd Ward for $20 and drove over after 6:00 that Friday night.

Houston’s strangely freezing weather increased the adventure. I wore the tights and thermal topshirt and cotton gloves I’d adopted for Towers outside on the Glomar. My shoes remained the $19 pair from Seattle. That the turn-out was so sparse in Houston—573 males and 32 females were Finishers—added to this Marathon’s distinction. We few out there on such a morning must be special.

The course and its Loops helped to govern my pace. No, not again the foolhardy headiness of 5:40 miles in Seattle … that had suddenly fallen to 7:00 and then to that helpless Death-March—passed by women!—groups of chatting women!—in Seattle.

I went out at 6:00 with a pack of over a half-dozen. The pace felt like a brisk walk with the company and gloves and tights, wind giving a nice chill to cheeks, and I monitored there in what seemed arcing Figure 8’s of Memorial Park’s concrete Drives, up to Mile 20 in 2:01. Steady 6:00 Pace, as planned and hoped … and then the lack of training told. Legs began to stiffen. Footfalls began to hurt a little and soon to hurt certainly. I lost my pack of four or five guys. Was there a Headwind now? Oh, thighs (I didn;t know then to complain about them more specifically as quadiceps)! Oh, calves! The final 10-K of 56 minutes never dragged me to a Walk, as had been so shameful in Seattle, but did become a struggling and rather dehydrated, disoriented shuffle.

2:57-something was the Finish-Clock time my squinting saw. “You qualified for Boston!” said one guy with socks over his forearms. I didn’t know what he meant—what dubious celebration might he mean—that my sub-3:00-Hour time qualified for Entry into the coming Spring’s 1978 Boston Marathon.

Ron Tabb, a Carpenter then, won in what I still think is a very admirable 2:17:11 for that morning, six and seven minutes ahead of David Odom and Clint Mericle.

RON TABB (2:09:31, 2nd, in the 1983 Boston Marathon), Houston, Jan 22 1978.

“Ron is a Carpenter, and he just decided to take the Day Off so he could win our Marathon! Congratulations, Ron!” said the Finish-Line announcer. Peggy R Cokernot was first Woman, in at 3:01:54, over 7 minutes ahead of Dusty Burke, and 127 other Men broke three Hours.

PEGGY R. KOKERNUT after her win in Houston, Jan 22 1978.

I wolfed a Burrito from the 3rd Ward along with two Bags of Chips on the drive back along I-10 to Beaumont. The Chrysler’s heater blew thick and a Flush of satisfaction radiated through me as feet and hands lost their chill and stiffness. The others of B Crew under our then Driller, tall Ray from Montana, would be impressed, I thought—Mike Barnett from Oklahoma, Roger Doan from San Angelo, Tom another Floor-Hand, and Mud-Man Bruce Mahan, a 9.7 100-Yard Dash guy when a High-Schooler in Victoria, Texas. “26 miles!” they might exclaim. “How does anyone even think about running 26 miles?” How many guys had run 2:57 for a Marathon—and 2:01 for 20 Miles—on preparation of less than one mile a day for the preceding two months? What my gift for Distance-Running had done was akin to the 43:47 for the Bay to Breakers 12-K in San Francisco, wearing low-cut Chuck Taylor Converse basketball shoes, after only two runs and even more regular smoking of cigarettes (about a half-pack per day) in that year, Spring of 1975.

Next day, Sunday, January 23, 1978, the self-satisfied Flush had ebbed and pretty much all that was left was Sore. Stiff and sore beyond expectations. Stiff and sore beyond anything I’d known before. Soles and calves so tender that the first step out of my steel-framed bunk in our Roughnecks’ Quarters was something to be dared and endured. Back likewise feeling like Bundle-of-Rods that would with the least imbalance twinge red-hot.

Thus the sight presented by my front-first descent of the Ship’s ladder, from Upper Deck to Lower, Red Wing boots essaying the steel rungs, a Pea-Coat over my Hickory-Shirt and thermal underwear, that morning aboard the Glomar One on one of Bethlehem Steel’s Shipbuilding Docks.

“Maybe he should go back to bed,” Dean Myers said.

“Oh no,” I said, wincing at the final, longest step to the Lower Deck. “Got to keep moving, or I might completely seize-up.”

“Well, I’m glad you had fun,” Dean said.

