Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
'Specially for Dancing. WHOLE of "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" , Instrumental and with Vocal, from DPRAM'S Album and Stage-Show LOUISIANA STORIES
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -10:12
-10:12

'Specially for Dancing. WHOLE of "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" , Instrumental and with Vocal, from DPRAM'S Album and Stage-Show LOUISIANA STORIES

Here we go with the WHOLE Dance Changes!
Don Paul
Jan 29, 2025
Share
Transcript

January 29, 2025

Below, Musicians and Engineer who made “The Bands { … ]” HAPPEN!

Once more, the Credits.

All the Lyrics for Track 2 of our LOUISIANA STORIES Album and Stage-Show.

LOUISIANA MUSIC FACTORY, the World-Exclusive Source for the 2-CD Album with its 6-Panel DigiPak and 20--Page Booklet

Above, BARRY SMITH co-founder with JERRY BROCK of LMF in 1992.

Discussion about this podcast

Don Paul

Recent Episodes

'Specially for Dancing #3 "Our Trains Start A-Comin' " from "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" on DPRAM's Album LOUISIANA STORIES

3 HRS AGO • DON PAUL

'Specially for Dancing #2 "Go Ahead And Make Some Music", Excerpt #2 from 'The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" Instrumental from DPRAM's…

18 HRS AGO • DON PAUL

'Specially for Dancing #1--"Drums on the Square, Quadrilles, Bounce and the Strut / Freedom 's What We're Here For" Excerpt #1 from DPRAM's…

18 HRS AGO • DON PAUL

Plenty and Peace Long-Ago Earned-- 'Anatol's Birthday Party, August 11, 2018'

JAN 26 • DON PAUL

Bob Dylan on "Brown Sugar" and DP on the "Big Tree" of Community-Radio and DJs, other Volunteers, and Staffs as Branches, Leaves and Seeds.

JAN 25 • DON PAUL

BOBBY RUSH Thanks BELLE MOORE ("Brown Sugar") on her Day in the City of New Orleans and State of Louisiana.

JAN 25 • DON PAUL

MLK Jr.--Always! Three Excerpts Whole. "Dr. King! / We all can serve And it's thanks to you" What's great endures as guiding light. What…

JAN 21 • DON PAUL

© 2025 Don Paul

PrivacyTermsCollection notice

Start WritingGet the app

Substack is the home for great culture

Discussion about this podcast

Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
We stand against the World Enslavement Forum.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Don Paul
Recent Episodes
Three times "Your Body Rich As Night". With band THE SUSPECT MANY. With KIDD JORDAN and MORIKEBA KOUYATE. With VOICE ONLY. And Lagniappe of…
  Don Paul
"You Made Me Love You", #3 of Three Love Songs, spoken, on Feb. 1, 2025. From the album Fat's Snake Tongue Has Got Talking Heads.
  Don Paul
"When I Want To Hold You", #2 of Three Love Songs, spoken, on Feb. 1 2025
  Don Paul
"Your Body Rich As Night" #1 of Three Love Songs, spoken on Feb. 1, 2025
  Don Paul
'Specially for Dancing #4 'Fade Up to Freedom', closing Excerpt from "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" on DPRAM's Album and Stage-Show…
  Don Paul
'Specially for Dancing #3 "Our Trains Start A-Comin' " from "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" on DPRAM's Album LOUISIANA STORIES
  Don Paul
'Specially for Dancing #2 "Go Ahead And Make Some Music", Excerpt #2 from 'The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" Instrumental from DPRAM's…
  Don Paul