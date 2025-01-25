Playback speed
BOBBY RUSH Thanks BELLE MOORE ("Brown Sugar") on her Day in the City of New Orleans and State of Louisiana.

The City and State honored all their respective Community-Radio Stations and those Stations' Show-Hosts, other Volunteers and Staffs. Belle received very fond Thanks from her great artist Bobby Rush.
Don Paul
Jan 25, 2025
1
Transcript

January 25, 2025

"Some of the guys you played would never have gotten their shot if if wasn't for you."--Bobby Rush on Belle Moore ("Brown Sugar") in October 2022.

On Thursday morning, October 20, 2022 , the City of New Orleans’ City Council honored all Community Radio-Stations within Orleans Parish. Council-Member OLIVER THOMAS, lead sponsor of the honoring, gave a particular Proclamation to the WWOZ DJ known as ‘Brown Sugar’—BELLE MOORE.

Much more can be seen and heard from the Day of the DJ over on the Page dedicated to it within the Sticking Up For Children Website.

