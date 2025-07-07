Angels winking in the lights strung through trees and all our ancestors with us now

July 7, 2025
I must say again: The musicians are marvelous!
ROGER LEWIS Saxophone—KIRK JOSEPH Sousaphone—DON VAPPIE Guitar—ALEXY MARTI Congas—ANDRE MICHOT Accordion—LOUIS MICHOT Violin.
Engineer JUSTIN TOCKET in the Dockside Studio of STEVE and CEZANNE NAILS, Milton, Louisiana, July 31, 2025.
Colors Changing Color, Part 4
Who are those thousands angels, Winking in branches Like the lattice-work of towers? Thousands, thousands, angels! Winking, climbing, In the towers we make of trees. Winking in the black of morning, Winking in softening of evening. Winking, climbing, every morning, noon and night. It is your mother with you now. It is your father with you now. Alive they are inside you. Your mother and your father and all your ancestors, Family or other, alive, inside you, now. Their voices sound like Trains. Their voices arc like Cranes. Their voices drum like Rain. Their voices more than Brains Are ever more than A.I., say, Assisted Idiocy, say, can ever be. Ever more than Robots can ever be. Never can A.I., Robots, say, Cry with Shakespeare Or walk with Gran-Papas and Grandmas. The deepest forces and sources. Shades brighter than Rigs' stages, Any outward light, Guide us throught Nights and Dawn. Colors changing color Colors changing color Colors changing color. September-November, 2023 in New Orleans; first drafts March and April 1977 in Morgan City, Louisiana and Ann Arbor, Michigan
