July 14, 2025

A companion that arose from today’s ‘75 and More Alive’.

‘Lilies’ is one of 16 Tracks that we recorded for the album Women Center Earth, Sea, and Sky between 5:00 and 7:00 in the evening of July 24, 2014 in Rick G. Nelson’s Marigny Studio, Rick was Engineer for all the Tracks recorded that day. Young Aristide Phillips, then 22, was videographer. Thanks again to Kavanaugh Farr, Sakura Koné, and—Naturalment!—Maryse.