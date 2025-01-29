'Specially for Dancing #3 "Our Trains Start A-Comin' " from "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" on DPRAM's Album LOUISIANA STORIES

January 29, 2025

I love this Track—love its rolling like an Acadian-Tinged FUNKANAUT into Themes of the LOUISIANA STORIES Album and Show. You can hear LOUIS’ violin and ANDRE’s accordion figuring more strongly in the Blend.

You may remember that “Our Trains Keep A-Comin’ “ is Track 11 of the LOUISIANA STORIES Album and Stage-Show. Yep, and “The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home” is Track 2, following our opener, “Louisiana Days, Louisiana Nights”.

Kind’a trying to make sense with the Whole Thing.

Thank YOU-ALL!

LOUISIANA MUSIC FACTORY is the fitting place for the 2-CD Album and its 20-Page Booklet. Our Education-Minded Parters of STICKING UP FOR CHILDREN in Haiti and Louisiana benefit from Sales of the Album. So far a little into four figures has gone from SUFC to the Partners from Sales and Supporters since last month, December 2024.. We’d like send a lot more! Buy early! Buy often!

Think of it as a Double-Plus! A little somethin’ for LOUISIANA MUSIC FACTORY and its over-three-decades of boosting music and culture. A little somethin’ for Students and Staffs … whose Trains keep a-comin!

EFE and FEPE students with JAMBARs, July 2024.

And I have to THANK, too, the MANY who are responding to LOUISIANA STORIES.