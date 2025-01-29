Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
'Specially for Dancing #3 "Our Trains Start A-Comin' " from "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" on DPRAM's Album LOUISIANA STORIES
3
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:09
-1:09

'Specially for Dancing #3 "Our Trains Start A-Comin' " from "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" on DPRAM's Album LOUISIANA STORIES

Thanks much for Downloads of the first two Excerpts from the Instrumental of our "The Bands [...] You'll hear, I think, some High Gears here along with Train Sounds. More from LOUIS and ANDRE, too.
Don Paul
Jan 29, 2025
3
1
Share
Transcript

January 29, 2025

I love this Track—love its rolling like an Acadian-Tinged FUNKANAUT into Themes of the LOUISIANA STORIES Album and Show. You can hear LOUIS’ violin and ANDRE’s accordion figuring more strongly in the Blend.

You may remember that “Our Trains Keep A-Comin’ “ is Track 11 of the LOUISIANA STORIES Album and Stage-Show. Yep, and “The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home” is Track 2, following our opener, “Louisiana Days, Louisiana Nights”.

Kind’a trying to make sense with the Whole Thing.

Thank YOU-ALL!

LOUISIANA MUSIC FACTORY is the fitting place for the 2-CD Album and its 20-Page Booklet. Our Education-Minded Parters of STICKING UP FOR CHILDREN in Haiti and Louisiana benefit from Sales of the Album. So far a little into four figures has gone from SUFC to the Partners from Sales and Supporters since last month, December 2024.. We’d like send a lot more! Buy early! Buy often!

Think of it as a Double-Plus! A little somethin’ for LOUISIANA MUSIC FACTORY and its over-three-decades of boosting music and culture. A little somethin’ for Students and Staffs … whose Trains keep a-comin!

EFE and FEPE students with JAMBARs, July 2024.

And I have to THANK, too, the MANY who are responding to LOUISIANA STORIES.

Discussion about this podcast

Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
We stand against the World Enslavement Forum.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Don Paul
Recent Episodes
Three times "Your Body Rich As Night". With band THE SUSPECT MANY. With KIDD JORDAN and MORIKEBA KOUYATE. With VOICE ONLY. And Lagniappe of…
  Don Paul
"You Made Me Love You", #3 of Three Love Songs, spoken, on Feb. 1, 2025. From the album Fat's Snake Tongue Has Got Talking Heads.
  Don Paul
"When I Want To Hold You", #2 of Three Love Songs, spoken, on Feb. 1 2025
  Don Paul
"Your Body Rich As Night" #1 of Three Love Songs, spoken on Feb. 1, 2025
  Don Paul
'Specially for Dancing. WHOLE of "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" , Instrumental and with Vocal, from DPRAM'S Album and Stage-Show…
  Don Paul
'Specially for Dancing #4 'Fade Up to Freedom', closing Excerpt from "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" on DPRAM's Album and Stage-Show…
  Don Paul
'Specially for Dancing #2 "Go Ahead And Make Some Music", Excerpt #2 from 'The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" Instrumental from DPRAM's…
  Don Paul