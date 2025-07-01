'All of Body Good as God', Don Paul and Dhyani Dharma Mas

July 1, 2025

I’m SO glad that listeners dig DHYANI DHARMA MAS! In an era and generations of superlative, spectacular and exquisite Guitarists, Dhyani, is, one of the most encompassing and sensitive Lights.

That so many of you Downloads the Tracks that feature him reminds me again of what good taste the broad Public has … and particularly those whom I’m fortunate to have a readers and listeners here!

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published ALL OF BODY GOOD AS GOD What is Is natural. What is can't be hid For long or for good. What is are dreams freed. Nothing obscene except what owes to fear. What is Can't be desecrated, Truth like science A pursuit rather sacred. Christ can't be made piss, Nor water wine, Nor can desire be molded Like Church is sold. Repression stamps on All kinds of lov Desire rides upon All kinds of love's flows. Nothing consensual can be shameful. Down there below Rings through the lips, Bones through the hose, Hump ampallang along. "Sexual intercourse is a lovely t'ing"; Lust a jewel too. In ev'ry fuh’uh’uh’ck Rafaels and Junos may go To universes without Curse. Nothing of their giving like the tolls of war, Nothing consensual shameful, Nothing obscene except what owes to fear. What's obscene is starvation. What's obscene are dead babies. What's obscene Are the secrets Of grown boys' mass murder.

As printed, I think, in the 2002 book FLARES, with Foreword by MATT GONZALEZ.

Written around 1994 and recorded with Dhyani in JOSH HELLER’s Guerrilla Euphonics studio with MYLES BOISEN as our Engineer. February 1995, as I remember, and another session following Dhyani’s and my once-a-week rehearsals over 18 months in his garage-sized studio-apartment near Ocean, the far Outer Sunset, of San Francisco.

RELATED