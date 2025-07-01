Stands the Human Being

'All of Body Good as God', Don Paul and Dhyani Dharma Mas
'All of Body Good as God', Don Paul and Dhyani Dharma Mas

Once more with the great Guitar
Don Paul
Jul 01, 2025
July 1, 2025

I’m SO glad that listeners dig DHYANI DHARMA MAS! In an era and generations of superlative, spectacular and exquisite Guitarists, Dhyani, is, one of the most encompassing and sensitive Lights.

That so many of you Downloads the Tracks that feature him reminds me again of what good taste the broad Public has … and particularly those whom I’m fortunate to have a readers and listeners here!

           ALL OF BODY GOOD AS GOD

What is
Is natural.
What is can't be hid
For long or for good.
What is are dreams freed.
    Nothing obscene except what owes to fear. 

What is 
Can't be desecrated,
Truth like science 
A pursuit rather sacred.
Christ can't be made piss,
Nor water wine,
Nor can desire be molded
Like Church is sold.
Repression stamps on
All kinds of lov
Desire rides upon 
All kinds of love's flows.
    Nothing consensual can be shameful.

Down there below
Rings through the lips,
Bones through the hose,
Hump ampallang along.
"Sexual intercourse is a lovely t'ing";
Lust a jewel too.
In ev'ry fuh’uh’uh’ck 
Rafaels and Junos may go
To universes without Curse.
    Nothing of their giving like the tolls of war,
    Nothing consensual shameful,
    Nothing obscene except what owes to fear.

What's obscene      is starvation.
What's obscene      are dead babies.
What's obscene 
   Are the secrets
       Of grown boys' mass murder.

As printed, I think, in the 2002 book FLARES, with Foreword by MATT GONZALEZ.

Written around 1994 and recorded with Dhyani in JOSH HELLER’s Guerrilla Euphonics studio with MYLES BOISEN as our Engineer. February 1995, as I remember, and another session following Dhyani’s and my once-a-week rehearsals over 18 months in his garage-sized studio-apartment near Ocean, the far Outer Sunset, of San Francisco.

Discussion about this episode

