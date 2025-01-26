Plenty and Peace Long-Ago Earned-- 'Anatol's Birthday Party, August 11, 2018'

See those eyes.

Even when she was very ill, July 2024, BELLE sent out Birthday Wishes.

Let me begin with yesterday’s ‘Sight and Sound’ that recalling BELLE brought to mind. Always happen, huh, with someone with great, warm presence passes?

What Sight-and-Sound stirs in my heart today is BELLE at the helm of her Cassette-Playing Sound-System, Saturday-night Parties for her or ANATOL’s Birthday … their house in a Sub-Division of far New Orleans East … Belle Queenly imperial at head of a crowded Dining Room table, a dozen-plus Chairs in the Dining-Room crowded with family and guests, the Couch and upholstered Chairs in the Living-Room crowded too—family and guests chatting, leaning, eating from plates of the Mac-and-Cheese and Sausage-and-Beans and Bread Pudding and drinking glasses of Wine and Whiskey … everyone, mostly, listening and even rocking and closing their eyes to the Ineffably Deep Rumbling Bass-Lines and Real Talk and Everyday Pathos and Sweet, Soaring Tones from Belle’s selection of ‘70s, 80s’, ‘90s, 21st-century Rhythm-and-Blues tunes … Heaven in Half-Hours and more … and Belle the Chef in control of our pleasure at head of the table looking over at Anatol every now and then.