MUCH THANKS! #1 and #2 (Twice) and #6 and #8 for LOUISIANA STORIES across North America the past two Weeks

July 5, 2025

A very quick note, as this afternoon is little pre-birthday celebration set to start in … 20 minutes! However, I MUST THANK EVERYONE for their interest in DPRAM’S album LOUISIANA STORIES this year!

Somehow in the Week ending June 21 the album vaulted from #24 to #2 in the Jazz Charts compiled by Roots Music Reports from Plays at 225 Radio-Stations across North America. It went from #4 to #1 among Crossover Jazz albums. And from #12 to #6 among ALL albums played at Radio-Stations in Louisiana.

Very great and unexpected News! The album had resided in these Charts for 20 Weeks straight before making the Sudden Jumps of the June 21 Week.

This past Week ending June 28, LOUISIANA STORIES stayed in the same #2 and #1 places and slipped to #8 among albums in Louisiana.

Let me offer here a medley of three Tracks from the two CDs that make up L S. “The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home” Vocal, “Something You Got” Instrumental, and “Our Trains Keep A-Comin’” Vocal.

They’re kind of celebratory!

We—ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, DON VAPPIE, HERMAN LEBEAUX, and ALEXEY MARTI—thank YOU and our Guest Musicians—in particular LOUIS MICHOT and ANDRE MICHOT as they can be heard on “The Bands […] “ and “Our Trains […]”.

2024 and 2025 have given a PLENTY to DPRAM!

André Michot, Don Vappie, DP, Roger Lewis, Kirk Joseph, Louis Michot, and Alexey Marti.