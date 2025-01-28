Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
'Specially for Dancing #1--"Drums on the Square, Quadrilles, Bounce and the Strut / Freedom 's What We're Here For" Excerpt #1 from DPRAM's "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" Instrumental
'Specially for Dancing #1--"Drums on the Square, Quadrilles, Bounce and the Strut / Freedom 's What We're Here For" Excerpt #1 from DPRAM's "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" Instrumental

We're VERY GLAD that folks are digging the Excerpts from our Tracks. Over 270 Downloads in the past month.
Don Paul
Jan 28, 2025
January 28. 2025

Knowing that listeners are Downloading our Tracks for their Libraries feels good.
”That’s what it’s all about,” KIRK JOSEPH said. “That’s beautiful. Fantastic!
DON VAPPIE said.

ENJOY, we hope again!

“Drums on the Square, Quadrilles, Bounce and the Strut / Oh-oh-Oh We’re beautiful mutts / Freedom ‘s What We’re Here For.”

Excerpt #1 from DPRAM’s "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home” from our Album LOUISIANA STORIES .

What a great Band! Here are the Lyrics that their Music accompanies.

Our LOUISIANA STORIES Album is available through LOUISIANA MUSIC FACTORY at 425 Frenchmen in New Orleans and ONLINE through the LMF Website. For more than THREE DECADES now the LMF has stood as friend for music and culture hereabouts! THANKS to LMF.

Appears in episode
Don Paul
