Stands the Human Being
'Specially for Dancing #2 "Go Ahead And Make Some Music", Excerpt #2 from 'The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" Instrumental from DPRAM's Album LOUISIANA STORIES
'Specially for Dancing #2 "Go Ahead And Make Some Music", Excerpt #2 from 'The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" Instrumental from DPRAM's Album LOUISIANA STORIES

Again, we're VERY GLAD that folks are Downloading our Tracks and from our Tracks. Over 270 Downloads in the past month. "That's what it's about," KIRK JOSEPH said.
Don Paul
Jan 29, 2025
January 28. 2025

Here’s Excerpt #2 from the Instrumental of our Track “The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home” from LOUISIANA STORIES.

Our first Take, March 11 in the Marigny Recording of New Orleans with Rick G. Nelson as our engineer, as rhythms and players and lyrics began to gel, I urged ROGER, KIRK, DON and HERMAN to “Go ahead and make some music.”

They made a PLENTY, I hope you feel too!

Our LOUISIANA STORIES Album is available through LOUISIANA MUSIC FACTORY at 425 Frenchmen in New Orleans and ONLINE through the LMF Website. For more than THREE DECADES now the LMF has stood as friend for music and culture hereabouts! THANKS to LMF.

We stand against the World Enslavement Forum.
