'Colors Changing Color' 4 Parts WHOLE
0:00
-13:58

'Colors Changing Color' 4 Parts WHOLE

"Dang! Magic"
Don Paul
Jul 08, 2025
July 8, 2025

André Michot and Louis Michot (of the Lost Bayou Ramblers and other configurations) joined DPRAM in recording five Tracks for LOUISIANA STORIES at the Dockside Studio with Justin Tocket as our Engineer, Wednesday afternoon, July 31.

“Dang! Magic!” Louis exclaimed more than once when we’d just finished recording a Track.

True that!

‘COLORS CHANGING COLOR’ with DPFTC

Part 1 “Glimmering like a Fiddlers’ Choir” 0:01—2:01

Part 2 “Platform-Rigs Check the Gulf in Field of Blocks” 2:01—6:43 (4:42)

Part 3 “Men of Crossed Races Call Each Other Sugar and Babe” 6:43—9:43 (3:00)

Part 3 “Angels Winking in the Lights Strung through Trees / […] / All Our Ancestors with Us Now” 9:43—13:52 (4:09)

Glimmering like a Fiddlers’ Choir

Bayou, Crescent and the Delta, 
Land lies low, 
White Tombs memorial
Over Communities’ Fields 
Legally less than 
Half a man’s arm deep.
Air inspiratory with heat, 
Blood-flow and blood-shed quick, 
Where graves slip into water 

And dancers pick the tunes
That shake their rumps toward Heaven 
Or that glimmer like a Fiddlers' Choir, 
Dressed in robes of White
And Stripes and Feathers,
While Angels wink in branches
Like the lattice-work of Towers.
      		Colors changing color
 Colors changing color / Colors changing color.
      		 Lou-eez-ee-an’a!
Lou-eez-ee-an’a! / Lou-eez-ee-an’a

Platform-Rigs Check the Gulf in Field of Blocks

Platform-rigs check the Gulf
In Fields of Blocks, 
Always lighted,
Plumes of flame flaring gas.
Come May, Cajuns can shrimp
Past three miles offshore.
Be’foh, “Coon-asses” hunt frogs,
Trap muskrats and nutria.
Once’t, a man could make big money, 
Doing that, the Captain of one Tugboat said.

Southwest, along Highway 90,
Beside the Intracoastal Waterway, 
Thousands park in yards of Companies’ 
Building Ships and Rigs, Platforms 
On their sides with legs consecutively canted
Like dark steel spars of fantastic Armada! 
Cranes hoist pipe and cement,
Marine toilets and heaps of rusty scrap. 
Oyster shells serve like gravel
On shoulders of roads flat as your belt.
The Live Oak grows out of supple and still fertile earth.

Farther south, by old Jean Lafitte’s hideaway,
Land-Rigs drilling beside rows of broken-stalked
Cane and Sugar and Sulfur Refineries
Contrast more with fishing-people’s sleek new boats.

While—from itty-bitty Kaplan
To New Orleans’ broad Canal—
The same kind of come-quick thing—
Neon gauds for Burger King et al—sticks,
To me like a wrecker’s ball,
Burst ands hanging, through one chaste white wall 
Of a former Hotel’s Court along Royale (1974)

These things, put on,
Don’t really belong,
You’ll hear, but the money’s
Good, and almost any man can make it.

The weather, too--ah, it shifts quick. 
Out of Lounges tempers loosed
Going to Cut and Shoot,
Trans-Ams flipping on tract-house lawns. 
Trucks and happy Pennants sinking under Bridges.
Their decals and ruffles pretty as girls,
Soaking blood.  "Man, I was too hot to think.”

Men of Crossed Races Call Each Other Sugar and Babe

Amidst all of the above, 
Men of crossed Races
Call each other “Sugar” and “Babe” while they work,
Everyday warmth of natives living beyond tradition.

We’d just off the boat from our Hitch off-shore, 
Driving up from Grand Isle beside Rigs and Cane 
And Boats that kept their shine,
When Jack Groves, my first Driller, from
Lake Charles in the 1930s and then from Broussard,
Said: “You know, Don, children
And grand-parents of these Cajun people—
And I’m a Coon-Ass, too, Coon-Ass black and blue, 
No matter where I am—they can hardly talk to each other.
They speak different languages.”
What was its own fertility— Evangeline to Amédé Ardoin
To Iry LeJeune to Hank Williams, 
And Balfa and Savoy and Michot Families and Zydeco too—
Turns like the lurid glare 
Of water under oil
And yet keeps pushing through
With each “Sugar”, “Babe”, “Bro”, "Sister", and "Boo." 
We know better now. 
We better know now. We know
Better how to dance together now

Angels Winking in the Lights Strung through Trees / […] / All Our Ancestors with Us Now

Who are those thousands angels, 
Winking in branches
Like the lattice-work of towers?
Thousands, thousands, angels!
Winking, climbing, 
In the towers we make of trees.
Winking in the black of morning,
Winking in softening of evening.
Winking, climbing, every morning, noon and night. 
It is your mother with you now.
It is your father with you now. 
Alive they are inside you.
Your mother and your father and all your ancestors,
Family or other, alive, inside you, now.
Their voices sound like Trains. 
Their voices arc like Cranes. 
Their voices drum like Rain.
Their voices more than Brains
Are ever more than A.I., say,
Assisted Idiocy, say, can ever be.
Ever more than Robots can ever be.
Never can A.I., Robots, say, 
Cry with Shakespeare
Or walk with Gran-Papas and Grandmas.
The deepest forces and sources.
Shades brighter than Rigs' stages,
Any outward light,
Guide us throught Nights and Dawn.
Colors changing color
Colors changing color
Colors changing color.

September-November, 2023 in New Orleans; first drafts March and April 1977
in Morgan City, Louisiana and Ann Arbor, Michigan

