"Men of crossed Races / Call each other Sugar and Babe / [...] / We know better how / To dance together now."

Into the South of Louisiana.

Amidst all of the above, Men of crossed Races Call each other “Sugar” and “Babe” while they work, Everyday warmth of natives living beyond tradition. We’d just off the boat from our Hitch off-shore, Driving up from Grand Isle beside Rigs and Cane And Boats that kept their shine, When Jack Groves, my first Driller, from Lake Charles in the 1930s and then from Broussard, Said: “You know, Don, children And grand-parents of these Cajun people— And I’m a Coon-Ass, too, Coon-Ass black and blue, No matter where I am—they can hardly talk to each other. They speak different languages.” What was its own fertility— Evangeline to Amédé Ardoin To Iry LeJeune to Hank Williams, And Balfa and Savoy and Michot Families and Zydeco too— Turns like the lurid glare Of water under oil And yet keeps pushing through With each “Sugar”, “Babe”, “Bro”, "Sister", and "Boo." We know better now. We better know now. We know Better how to dance together now.