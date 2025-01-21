Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
MLK Jr.--Always! Three Excerpts Whole. "Dr. King! / We all can serve And it's thanks to you" What's great endures as guiding light. What might have been may still be.
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:27
-3:27

MLK Jr.--Always! Three Excerpts Whole. "Dr. King! / We all can serve And it's thanks to you" What's great endures as guiding light. What might have been may still be.

With COLE WILLIAMS, MARIO ABNEY, KALIQ WOODS, TOM WORRELL, GENE HARDING, MATT CLARK, ZACK KNEWSTUB, and RICK G. NELSON.
Don Paul
Jan 21, 2025
Share
Transcript

January 21, 2025

Dear ALL,

Many thanks for RESPONSES to the three Excerpts from our Song inspired by Dr. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR., “DR. KING SHINES ON GOOD FOR EVERYONE”!

Below is a nearly complete Excerpt, 3:27 of the 4:17 that can be heard on Bandcamp.

I feel the song takes off when COLE is full-throated in “Dr. King From the Mountain-Top your voice sounds/ […]” And everyone rolls with high power from thereon—MARIO on Trumpet and KALIQ on Clarinet particularly SOARING in the percussive and then screaming (tunefully, as JAMES BROWN advised) Call-and-Response.

Thanks very much to everyone involved!

Below is the introductory note from yesterday, for its information,

‘Basic info […] The song “Dr. King Shines On Good For Everyone” came to me on this Day of January 2008, when Public Housing residents were struggling to keep their homes in this city.

A band of MARIO ABNEY, GENE HARDING, TOM WORRELL, KALIQ WOODS and I recorded it in early March 2015 with engineer RICK G. NELSON’s at this Marigny recoridng Studio. Later MATT CLARK added Banjo and ZACK KNEWSTUB added Keyboards. In April the new-to-New Orleans COLE WILLIAMS gave us his incandescent vocals to the song.

January of 2023, while MARYSE and I were in a Tampa, Florida, hotel-room en route to visiting Mme.. FRANCK PAUL (“Amine”) and CLAUDE HECTOR in Miami, something bid me to process the song further through a Fine Tooth Comber in the Audacity freewere. That DPFTC version is the one you hear in the three Excerpts here.

The full “Dr. King Shines On Good For Everyone” can be heard on Bandcamp.

A pretty documented and—I hope—properly extolling and revealing piece is up in the Big Trunk of the donpaulwearerev.com website. With 24--count 'em--Links.

This piece for MLK Day of 2021 may interest for however much it resonates—and inspires—into 2025.

“Dr. King Shines On Good For Everyone”

(A)
Dr. King Dr. King

Dr. King Dr. King

(B)
Dr. King would never
Let a family sleep outside
Dr. King would never
Dodge and duck and hide
Dr. King would never
Take a dollar to be unkind
Dr. King would never,
Never not speak his mind

(C)
(pick-up) Dr. King from the Mountain-top your voice sounds
Dr. King you're the Drum-Major forever strong
Dr. King you never left the righteous Road
Dr, King you fought where you were called.

(A)
Dr. King Dr. King Dr. King Dr. King

(C)
Dr. King you said all deserve a home
Dr. King you said it's not about skin-tone
Dr. King you said all Wars are for Banks
Dr. King you would lift America and the world
Dr. King from the mountain-top your voice sounds
Dr. King your Justice leads us on and on
Dr. King your soulful, smiling, angry Light
Still shines on good for everyone!

For everyone
For everyone
For everyone


Dr. King
We're marching--marching--…
There's right and wrong
And we march with you
There's work for all
And we strike for you
There's freedom through justice
And we fight for you

Love creates, Hate negates
All good courage is God's grace
The time is always right
To do what's right
And all of Light and Love
Are gifts from God

We're marching and striking and fighting for you

Till we win the Dream that you spoke high
Till we win the Life that you spoke high
Till we win those Rights for everyone
Till we win that Life for everyone

Dr. King!
All that's good comes from God
And we can serve for you
We're marching and striking and fighting for you
Your shining, soulful, angry Light
Still shines on good for everyone

Dr. King!
All of God
And it's thanks to you
Dr. King!
All of good
And it's thanks to you
Dr. King!
We all can serve
And it's thanks to you


Thank you--Thank you--Thank you!

Discussion about this podcast

Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
We stand against the World Enslavement Forum.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Don Paul
Recent Episodes
Three times "Your Body Rich As Night". With band THE SUSPECT MANY. With KIDD JORDAN and MORIKEBA KOUYATE. With VOICE ONLY. And Lagniappe of…
  Don Paul
"You Made Me Love You", #3 of Three Love Songs, spoken, on Feb. 1, 2025. From the album Fat's Snake Tongue Has Got Talking Heads.
  Don Paul
"When I Want To Hold You", #2 of Three Love Songs, spoken, on Feb. 1 2025
  Don Paul
"Your Body Rich As Night" #1 of Three Love Songs, spoken on Feb. 1, 2025
  Don Paul
'Specially for Dancing. WHOLE of "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" , Instrumental and with Vocal, from DPRAM'S Album and Stage-Show…
  Don Paul
'Specially for Dancing #4 'Fade Up to Freedom', closing Excerpt from "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" on DPRAM's Album and Stage-Show…
  Don Paul
'Specially for Dancing #3 "Our Trains Start A-Comin' " from "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" on DPRAM's Album LOUISIANA STORIES
  Don Paul
'Specially for Dancing #2 "Go Ahead And Make Some Music", Excerpt #2 from 'The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" Instrumental from DPRAM's…
  Don Paul