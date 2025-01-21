MLK Jr.--Always! Three Excerpts Whole. "Dr. King! / We all can serve And it's thanks to you" What's great endures as guiding light. What might have been may still be.

January 21, 2025

Dear ALL,

Many thanks for RESPONSES to the three Excerpts from our Song inspired by Dr. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR., “DR. KING SHINES ON GOOD FOR EVERYONE”!

Below is a nearly complete Excerpt, 3:27 of the 4:17 that can be heard on Bandcamp.

I feel the song takes off when COLE is full-throated in “Dr. King From the Mountain-Top your voice sounds/ […]” And everyone rolls with high power from thereon—MARIO on Trumpet and KALIQ on Clarinet particularly SOARING in the percussive and then screaming (tunefully, as JAMES BROWN advised) Call-and-Response.

Thanks very much to everyone involved!

Below is the introductory note from yesterday, for its information,

‘Basic info […] The song “Dr. King Shines On Good For Everyone” came to me on this Day of January 2008, when Public Housing residents were struggling to keep their homes in this city.

A band of MARIO ABNEY, GENE HARDING, TOM WORRELL, KALIQ WOODS and I recorded it in early March 2015 with engineer RICK G. NELSON’s at this Marigny recoridng Studio. Later MATT CLARK added Banjo and ZACK KNEWSTUB added Keyboards. In April the new-to-New Orleans COLE WILLIAMS gave us his incandescent vocals to the song.

January of 2023, while MARYSE and I were in a Tampa, Florida, hotel-room en route to visiting Mme.. FRANCK PAUL (“Amine”) and CLAUDE HECTOR in Miami, something bid me to process the song further through a Fine Tooth Comber in the Audacity freewere. That DPFTC version is the one you hear in the three Excerpts here.

The full “Dr. King Shines On Good For Everyone” can be heard on Bandcamp.

A pretty documented and—I hope—properly extolling and revealing piece is up in the Big Trunk of the donpaulwearerev.com website. With 24--count 'em--Links.

This piece for MLK Day of 2021 may interest for however much it resonates—and inspires—into 2025.

“Dr. King Shines On Good For Everyone”