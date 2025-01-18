"Why Resitance Is Essential" and More of Vital Videos by Bill Jablonski and PuppetGov.

January 18, 2025

Between 2008 and 2012, videographer, comedian and all-round artist BILL JABLONSKI and his PuppetGov.com creation and I worked on Articles and other Posts.

Today I’m celebrating Bill’s videos with a gathering of several favorites. You may see a Progression.

“The Mulitarization of Our Police” 2007

“How to Create an Angry American" 2007

“Obama and the War Criminals” 2009

“Our Road Ahead Says Rise” 2012

The video above, “Why Resistance Is Essential”, came out on February 22, 2009. It was like a Surprise Gift from Bill. In early January I’d sent him Print and Audio of the essay ‘Becoming Our Government, Making The Future Our Own’ with an introductory note to the essay by KEVIN RYAN. I got word Bill that he liked the essay and that was enough for me. Then, about six weeks later, while I was on a brief tour in northern California to read from the then-new book The World Is Turning […], I got word from Bill to check out the URL that brought me début of “Why Resistance Is Essential.”

You can guess my delight! The overall video was SO GOOD, I thought, and the verbal mainline running through it excerpted my audio of ‘Becoming Our Government, […]. ‘

Of course Bill’s use of my text and voice was chuffing. More than any of its parts, though, the video impressed me as being A WHOLE.

Brilliantly apt images and perfect juxtapositions and outstanding selections of inserts (Have HUEY P. LONG of Louisiana, MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. and MALCOLM X ever been joined in one video) … added up a vision, then, as the Obama Administration was launched, the United States cohering in shared, compassionate, everyday aspirations … that had nothing to do with either George W. Bush’s or Barack Obama’s frank humor about their masters at the Al Smith dinners in 2000 and 2008, as presented as contrast to hunger and good cause for rebellion in “Why Resistance Is Essential.”

What Bill and I saw happen next was very like the CENSORSHIP advocated by ERIC SCHMIDT of Google circa 2017. The YouTube Views for “Why Resistance […] ” rather rocketed upward, we thought, increasing to more than 29,000 in less than 24 hours. Then, second into third Days, they … rolled backward, somehow, decreasing to less than 23,000 in a sudden span. I should note, too, that “Why Resistance […] was on more than 40 Internet locations 10 years ago. Now, so far as I can see, it’s down to three locations.

Now let’s roll with BILL. I hope that you enjoy and admire his work, too!

“The Mulitarization of Our Police” 2007

Bill on a front-line.

“How to Create an Angry American" 2007

Such liars! Such liars for mass murder and theft! And then they joke about their lies, as Soldiers’ coffins are flown home!

“Obama and the War Criminals” 2011

‘The Criminals will be punished.”—George W at 9:44.

“Our Road Ahead Says Rise” 2012

Heady days of mass protest under ‘Occupy Wall Street’ 2011 into 2012.

The PuppetGov YouTube Channel links to four Videos that were ‘pulled’ from YouTube and then re-posted.

A Handy Source for seven of Bill videos assembled for viewing is Daily Motion.

Go, BILL, go, with Work you’ve already given us!

