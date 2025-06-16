Stands the Human Being

'The Same Way the Water' by The GALLOP Trio (Alex de Grassi, Hamid Drake, Don Paul), Track #2 for the album Make Magic GO!

Jun 16, 2025
	The Same Way the Water


Cool Lake Tahoe
Revealed minnows
Swimming between your knees
Above the pearly sand and rocky beds 
Your toes explored.
Green! Green, the Conifers 
Matted on mountains 
Around this giant gem.

Likewise, the American River
Felt limitless 
When I stepped naked 
Into pools we found 
Round the River’s bends.
We, then, my mother and I and "Rod",
The man whose black hair 
Was like an electrified bluff, 
Rod who sprang back up from Manitoba
To be my “Dad”, my stepfather,
Rod from wilds of Manitoulin Island,
Said it was “fine” to swim naked.
He’d do it himself, he said,
"If your mother would let me."

I learned more to swim in Lake Folsom, 
Siltily brown water
Enveloping as I dog-paddled
Between Rod and Betty,
The Hills then brown as toast,
Water dappling our backs
And drying fast 
Before we reached a parking-lot
That was not too full,
1957.

