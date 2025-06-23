"Love Over War, Ev'ry Time We Play" radio-edit for June 23, 2025

June 23, 2025
The songs “Love Over War, Ev’ry Time We Play” and “Glory Glory Glory Is For Us All” came to me on mornings 11 days apart, March 6 and 17 of 2019. DPRAM recorded them on January 31, 2022 with ROGER LEWIS Saxophone, KIRK JOSEPH Sousaphone, HERLIN RILEY Drums-Set, and co-composer MICHAEL TORREGANO Jr. on Keyboards. ADAM KEIL was our Engineer in New Orleans’ Marigny Recording Studio. MARIO overdubbed his spectacularly flowing and sympathetic Trumpet part there in February. ERICA added her superb singing later that month during the same afternoon in DAVID FARRELL’s home-studio that she gave us her parts in “Glory Glory Gloryh […]” and “Get Your JAM On!”
This past Spring of 2025 I “re-mastered” both Tracks through the Audacity freeware—the second-by-second Fine Tooth Comber (DPFTC) process meant to heighten hearing of musicians’ brilliant responsiveness and cohesion—and they had astonishing success worldwide on the PlayMPE platform.
Maybe you too now feel more that ‘For some people in this world / There’s never enough war’. And that ‘They’re indeed a Tiny Few / But they mean death to me / And they mean death to you’. Because ‘War for death is the game / That they play behind Desks / War for Debt is the game / That they play behind Desks’. And that these Few are ‘Fightin’ Fightin’ Fightin’ / On fields they don’t dare tread / Laughin’ Laughin’ Laughin’ / At the lies we’ve been fed’.
BUT, you may know too, ‘For some people in this world / There’s never enough love / Never enough love to show in their hours / Never enough love for what life provides / Never enough time to taste all our gifts’.
AND you may know that these Many of millions and billions ‘Feed all the tables’ and ‘Fill every Rank’. That they/we all want for our families to ‘Have peace and happiness.’ That these millions, billions are ‘Hustlin’ Hustlin’ Hustlin’ / To do more than survive’ and ‘Dancin’ Dancin’ Dancin’ / To raise light in the eyes ‘.
You too may feel now that ‘So it’s a contest / So it’s a fight’. Every day, ‘Will we be led by snakes or led by light?’ And you may ‘know the answer’ and ‘know the way home.’
‘Death-eaters to Prison, us to what we make’.
And: ‘No to more War and Yes Yes Yes to love’.
"Love Over War, Every Time We Play"
(A)
Love o-ver war
Love o-ver war
Love o-ver war
Every time we play
(B)
For some people in this world
There's never enough war
Never enough war to take from the poor
Never enough war on the sweat we share
Never enough war to feel more power
(A)
Love o-ver war
Love o-ver war
Love o-ver war
Every time we play
(C)
Oh, they're not many
They're indeed a Tiny Few
But they mean death to me
And they mean death to you
Death for theft is the game
That they play behind Desks
War for Debt is the game
That they play behind Desks.
(D)
Marchin' Marchin' Marchin'
To the dreams in their heads
Fightin' Fightin' Fightin'
On fields they don't dare tread
Laughin' Laughin' Laughin'
At the lies we've been fed
(A)
Love o-ver war
Love o-ver war
Love o-ver war
Every time we play
(B)
For some people of this world
There's never enough love
Never enough love to show for their hours
Never enough love for what life provides
Never enough time to taste all our gifts
(A)
Love o-ver war
Love o-ver war
Love o-ver war
Every time we play
(C)
Oh, they're a many
Millions, billions, countin' you
But they feed all the tables
And they fill every Rank
All they want is for their familes
To have peace and happiness
(D)
Workin' Workin' Workin'
Day and Night and Night and Day
Hustlin' Hustlin' Hustlin'
To do more than survive
Dancin' Dancin' Dancin'
To raise light in the eyes
(A)
Love o-ver war
Love o-ver war
Love o-ver war
Every time we play
(E)
So it's a contest
So it's a fight
Will we be led by snakes or led by light
So it's a contest
So it's a fight
Will we be led by snakes or led by light?
You know the answer
You know the way home
Death-eaters to Prison, us to what we make
Death-eaters to Prison, us to music
No more to War and Yes Yes Yes to love
No more to War and Yes Yes Yes to love.
(A)
Love o-ver war
Love o-ver war
Love o-ver war
Every time we play
Morning of March 6, 2019
