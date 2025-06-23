"Love Over War, Ev'ry Time We Play" radio-edit for June 23, 2025

June 23, 2025

The songs “Love Over War, Ev’ry Time We Play” and “Glory Glory Glory Is For Us All” came to me on mornings 11 days apart, March 6 and 17 of 2019. DPRAM recorded them on January 31, 2022 with ROGER LEWIS Saxophone, KIRK JOSEPH Sousaphone, HERLIN RILEY Drums-Set, and co-composer MICHAEL TORREGANO Jr. on Keyboards. ADAM KEIL was our Engineer in New Orleans’ Marigny Recording Studio. MARIO overdubbed his spectacularly flowing and sympathetic Trumpet part there in February. ERICA added her superb singing later that month during the same afternoon in DAVID FARRELL’s home-studio that she gave us her parts in “Glory Glory Gloryh […]” and “Get Your JAM On!”

This past Spring of 2025 I “re-mastered” both Tracks through the Audacity freeware—the second-by-second Fine Tooth Comber (DPFTC) process meant to heighten hearing of musicians’ brilliant responsiveness and cohesion—and they had astonishing success worldwide on the PlayMPE platform.

Maybe you too now feel more that ‘For some people in this world / There’s never enough war’. And that ‘They’re indeed a Tiny Few / But they mean death to me / And they mean death to you’. Because ‘War for death is the game / That they play behind Desks / War for Debt is the game / That they play behind Desks’. And that these Few are ‘Fightin’ Fightin’ Fightin’ / On fields they don’t dare tread / Laughin’ Laughin’ Laughin’ / At the lies we’ve been fed’.

BUT, you may know too, ‘For some people in this world / There’s never enough love / Never enough love to show in their hours / Never enough love for what life provides / Never enough time to taste all our gifts’.

AND you may know that these Many of millions and billions ‘Feed all the tables’ and ‘Fill every Rank’. That they/we all want for our families to ‘Have peace and happiness.’ That these millions, billions are ‘Hustlin’ Hustlin’ Hustlin’ / To do more than survive’ and ‘Dancin’ Dancin’ Dancin’ / To raise light in the eyes ‘.

You too may feel now that ‘So it’s a contest / So it’s a fight’. Every day, ‘Will we be led by snakes or led by light?’ And you may ‘know the answer’ and ‘know the way home.’

‘Death-eaters to Prison, us to what we make’.

And: ‘No to more War and Yes Yes Yes to love’.

