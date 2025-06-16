Stands the Human Being

'Gateway', the GALLOP Trio (ALEX DE GRASSI, HAMID DRAKE, DON PAUL)
'Gateway', the GALLOP Trio (ALEX DE GRASSI, HAMID DRAKE, DON PAUL)

Track #1 from the Make Magic GO! Album and Book
Don Paul
Jun 16, 2025
June 16, 2025

Thinking about immigrants in the United States brought me back to my family’s first years in this country, beginning 1956, and the sequence of poems about bright promises in California that make up a book titled Make Magic GO! .

‘Gateway’ with ALEX and HAMID is the first of four that I’ll send out today and tomorrow. 

		Gateway

Capital letters’ tall silver
R E N O
Stood straight as an Airport’s herald
Above smaller caps. of yellow
THE BIGGEST LITTLE CITY IN THE WORLD
Over Virginia Street downtown, late
Summer moon on Nevada’s High Plateau.

Lights! Lights! Lights a-sparkle and a-glow--
Crowds on the sidewalks and carpets
Beneath marquees--
Striped, flounced, cowboy-hatted,
Out for good times--
Smiling like bandanas,
Wobbling in high heels, 
Peering like desperate hunters—
A-mer-ica, A-mer-ica—
Infinitudes 
Bigger, brighter 
Than my mother’s and my Manitoba—
The real Magic Kingdom, 
Tinkerbelle anointing neon,
Davy Crockett is hungover—
Here, now, 
To my six-year-old’s eyes
Agape after our days of drive
In the licorice pink-and-black Pontiac.
Another universe!
TV color and in your face!

© 2025 Don Paul
