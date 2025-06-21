Stands the Human Being

'The Dancers Were Bouncing', GALLOP Trio (Alex de Grassi, Hamid Drake, Don Paul), #4 of the opening Tracks for the album Make Magic GO!
'The Dancers Were Bouncing', GALLOP Trio (Alex de Grassi, Hamid Drake, Don Paul), #4 of the opening Tracks for the album Make Magic GO!

The last poem of the Make Magic Go! quartet that we recorded, evening of June 6, 2018 in New Orleans. We'd gone from Reno 1956 to California 1957-1958 to this evocation of the mid-1960s.
Jun 21, 2025
June 21, 2025

The beat! The beats!

	The Dancers Were Bouncing

The dancers were bouncing
On --Shindig--and --Hullaballoo--.
They were blonde and brunette,
Pony-tailed and bouffant,
Doing the Frug and the Monkey
With smiles on their faces,
From bass-and-drums back-beat
And soaring, stinging choruses 
Of singers and bands' electric guitars,
Howlin' Wolf one big Black Blues-man
Praised by the Rolling Stones,
James Brown popping across the stage,
Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye,
Mary Wells, Martha and the Vandellas--
So many, bright and beautiful
Brown and Black people,
All the way to living-rooms in almost all-White
Bellingham, Washington.
Then the dancers
Were in bikinis on the beach
And we felt distant hel'l'l'icopters 
Bring'g'g'g Death 
From unknown skies.

						May 15, 2013

