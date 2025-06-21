'The Dancers Were Bouncing', GALLOP Trio (Alex de Grassi, Hamid Drake, Don Paul), #4 of the opening Tracks for the album Make Magic GO!

June 21, 2025
The beat! The beats!
The Dancers Were Bouncing The dancers were bouncing On --Shindig--and --Hullaballoo--. They were blonde and brunette, Pony-tailed and bouffant, Doing the Frug and the Monkey With smiles on their faces, From bass-and-drums back-beat And soaring, stinging choruses Of singers and bands' electric guitars, Howlin' Wolf one big Black Blues-man Praised by the Rolling Stones, James Brown popping across the stage, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, Mary Wells, Martha and the Vandellas-- So many, bright and beautiful Brown and Black people, All the way to living-rooms in almost all-White Bellingham, Washington. Then the dancers Were in bikinis on the beach And we felt distant hel'l'l'icopters Bring'g'g'g Death From unknown skies. May 15, 2013
