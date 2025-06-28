Make Magic GO!--1956 to 1965--opening Four Poems and Tracks with the GALLOP Trio (Alex de Grassi, Hamid Drake, Don Paul)

June 28, 2025

Below, please find Lyrics and Images for ‘Gateway’, ‘The Same Way the Water’, ‘Motorland’, and ‘The Dancers Were Bouncing’.

Writing happened in 2013.

Recording happened between 6:00 and 7:00 on June 6, 2018, second-and-closing day of GALLOP sessions for MELISSA GREGORY RUE’s films “Live Out Loud” and “Esperanza’s Turn”. Please do CHECK OUT these excellent films. KIDD JORDAN was with us, making GALLOP a Quartet, on June 5. RICK G. NELSON was our Engineer on both days and DAVE RUE our Advisor. RYAN HODGSON-RIGSBEE was photographer and TOM ROCHE shot some video.

My mother in Brandon, Manitoba on the roof so the TV-Station where she worked, 1954.

Canadians in Santa Monica—Rod with best friend Don Kennedy, 1947.

We often went adventuring. On Geiger Mountain, above Reno. Photo by Rod.

Into the (I think) American River. Into water, anyway.

Betty and Trudy and—his black coat blending in the back-seat—Rip.

Jackie Wilson and Shindig dancers and band.

Cheers for our Pasts and our Futures!