#1 and #3 Worldwide: "Something You Got!" with Vocal and as Instrumental on the PlayMPE Jazz Chart, first Day of release, June 19, 2025
The band, Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons, is again VERY GRATEFUL to Radio Stations, Programmers, and Journalists among 2100 respondents round the world. Instrumental and Vocal HERE!
Don Paul
Jun 22, 2025
June 22, 2025

On this in many ways horrific Day, it may be VERY GOOD to hear this DPRAM Track from our LOUISIANA STORIES Album and Stage-Show. We hope that you dig it, and that it may move you to dancing with it. (One listener whose work we enjoy said that she played it 20 times in a row!)

It celebrates couples everywhere! Here on this ‘Stands the Human Being’ Substack the Instrumental “Something You Got (After So Many Years)!’ precedes the Vocal “Something You Got (Knocks Us Off Our Feet)!” Maybe the pairing will be groovier in that order.

Each version goes about 4:30, for a Total around 9:00. Enough time, we hope again, for dancing!

The musicians:

ROGER LEWIS Saxophone KIRK JOSEPH Sousaphone DON VAPPIE Electric Guitar ALEXEY MARTI Congas

The Instrumental recording was done in one Take, around 11:30 a.m. in the Dockside Studio of Milton, Louisiana, with JUSTIN TOCKET as our Engineer. It was our first Tracking of that day, and it was followed by ‘My Mother’s Spirit Speaks to Me, Whispering of Eternity’ and (with Louis Michot and Andre Michot) ‘Colors Changing Color’ and “Our Trains Keep A-Comin’ ” and “Ev’ry Child Is Born To Be The Light Of Dawn.” As Louis wrote the next day: ‘Quite the awesome experience!”

The Vocal I overdubbed, fitting it lyrics where I felt thy jibed with the inspiring music, on Justin’s and my second day of mixing at Dockside, October 8. Hello, STEVE and WISH (CEZANNE)!

On its début Day over the PlayMPE Jazz and Classical platform last Week, Thursday, June 19, reaching more than 2100 Radio Stations and other respondents worldwide, the Vocal came #1 and the Instrumental #3 in Streams. These versions differ some from those on our 2-CD Album, as I went into the Fine Tooth Comber proces (DPFTC) so that the musicians’ fabulous responsiveness could better be heard.

Tell me, please, just how marvelous you feel these musicians’ playing IS!

And please do Like if you choose to Download. 

“Something You Got!”

Something you Gah—ah-ah-Ought 
Something you Gah—ah-ah-Ought 
Makes me want you every night 
Makes me want to hold you oh-so-tight

What you got is the Top of a Ferris Wheel
What you got would Bring a Hound to Heel
What you got would Cause a Crown to Kneel
What you got would be the Gate and the Seal

What you got Makes me want you every night 
What you got Makes me want to hold you oh-so-tight

Because what you got Leaps across Table and Ridge
What you got Kisses Noses and Eyelids
What you got Leads Where we Have to Go
What you got is the Mist and Wild Rose

You know, What you got is the Bump, Sway and Flow
What you got Ooh-Ah-Oh-Oh-Ohh 
Ooh-Oh-Oh-Oh-Ohh What you got It Here Rocks our Souls
Oh--Oh--Oh-Oh-Oh	Oh--Oh--Oh-Oh-Oh	
Oh--Oh--Oh-Oh-Oh	  Knocks us off our feet 
Knocks us off our feet   Knocks us off our feet
After so many years       So many years		
You’re still so Sweet      You’re still so Sweet
You’re still so Sweet      You’re still so Sweet

Oh--Oh-Oh	I love your feet!

© 2025 Don Paul
