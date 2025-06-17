Stands the Human Being

'Motorland' by the GALLOP Trio (Alex de Grassi, Hamid Drake, Don Paul), Track #3 for the Make Magic GO! album.
1
0:00
-2:06

"I feel it's like Country," HAMID said, and away we went.
Don Paul's avatar
Don Paul
Jun 17, 2025
June 17, 2025

‘Motorland’ was the third poem from my Make Magic GO! manuscript that Alex and Hamid and I recorded in the last hour of our second session with Melissa and Dave Rue for Melissa’s films “Live Out Loud” and “Esperanza’s Turn”. The Trio was catching sympathies and relaxing into creation then. “Motorland’ draws from those “wanders” we took by car from Sacramento into Sierra and Valleys circa 1957.

	Motor Land

Roads were new. 
Cars were new.
Roads were bigger every year--
Interstates cutting and climbing
Through Sierra,
The Pacific, Gas and Electric
Company's Projects of Progress 
Bringing more power to the Golden State, 
LIFE magazine's full-page color spreads said.
Cars' tail-fins grew bigger too.

We liked to take day-long drives
That my mother called “whimsical.” 
They stopped and started like Celtic wanders.
We checked but did not follow Motor Land.
Our Hydramatic Pontiac 
Might dip into a glen 
Of leaves more spangling than Technicolor.
Or the Central Valley
Might explode in farmland's brilliant patches
Round a sudden turn.
Or Rod might have to kill a rattlesnake
On a mountain road's shoulder
With well-thrown rock and then tree-limb.

Whatever happened, out there, 
Would be something
New and private
For us to share 
And savor.
					March 31, 2013

© 2025 Don Paul
