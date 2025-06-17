'Motorland' by the GALLOP Trio (Alex de Grassi, Hamid Drake, Don Paul), Track #3 for the Make Magic GO! album.

Roads were new. Cars were new. Roads were bigger every year-- Interstates cutting and climbing Through Sierra, The

Projects of Progress Bringing more power to the Golden State,

magazine's full-page color spreads said. Cars' tail-fins grew bigger too. We liked to take day-long drives That my mother called “whimsical.” They stopped and started like Celtic wanders. We checked but did not follow

. Our Hydramatic

Might dip into a glen Of leaves more spangling than Technicolor. Or the Central Valley Might explode in farmland's brilliant patches Round a sudden turn. Or Rod might have to kill a rattlesnake On a mountain road's shoulder With well-thrown rock and then tree-limb. Whatever happened, out there, Would be something New and private For us to share And savor. March 31, 2013