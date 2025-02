January 12, 2025

Here starts the segments of Video that bring from 2009 into 2025 the need for we who do the world’s work to RESIST and DEFEAT the heightening, widening attacks against our selves and our children. The ‘Becoming Our Government […} ‘ piece was text for BILL JABLONKSKI’s PuppetGov.com video “Why Resistance Is Essential”.

“Sometimes a people must take charge of their money-supply and food-supply [….] Sometimes a people must act to protect themselves from […] threats to their livelihoods and even their existence [….] Sometimes a people must fight to save their children from certain miseries.”