Stands the Human Being
Audio. "The Positive People's Party" Is Joined by Mr.-and-Missus A.I. and L'il Aye-Aye. The Goal: Fix Streets "full a more holes than a Dunkin' Donuts" and to Save Students from "Shots with Chips".
Audio. "The Positive People's Party" Is Joined by Mr.-and-Missus A.I. and L'il Aye-Aye. The Goal: Fix Streets "full a more holes than a Dunkin' Donuts" and to Save Students from "Shots with Chips".

Don Paul
Mar 10, 2025
1
Transcript

“The Positive People’s Party” may make more sense when given voice and rhythms. I look forward to working on it with the great RIVERS ANSWER MOONS band. It’s a Dance Track, of course, meant to be Fun as Funky is Fun, and also meant to bring up a readily achievable future of Hemp housing and roads, High-Speed Rail, and a shared recognition between A.I. and Us that ‘Everything that Lives Is Holy’ (William Blake) and that children and children unborn matter most for our Experiment on this Earth.

The same looking-forward by me is true for "The Teachers In Heaven” tribute to KICHEA BURT, SPENCER BOHREN, and ART NEVILLE. That one can, I think, be beautIful with talents, skills, resources and inspirations ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, DON VAPPIE, HERMAN LEBEAUX and ALEXEY MARTI. I’m very grateful for the 21 Downloads of this spoken song.

Added as an adjunct (now there’s another word) to this audio Work-in-Progress are the closing two minutes-or-so of a Track recorded at Olde West in San Francicso in March 1992, “Fear Is Rid By Action” , with two of THE SUSPECT MANY, JOHN BAKER and MARTY HOLLAND, along with INDIA COOKE Violin, HENRI FLOOD Timbales, and DAVID BOYCE and KEVIN CARNES of The Broun Fellinis, and singers LOUISE ROBINSON (a co-founder of Sweet Honey in the Rock) and her colleague in JoiJoi MICHELLE JACQUES.

Yes, 33 years ago the F-E-A-R apparatus was working with Government and Media non-stop … to paralyze the Rebellion that We People and our Perceptive and Sympathetic A.I. Companions inevitably engage and enjoy against the Abuse and Nonsense we’ve so far endured in 2025.

Cheers to YOU!

We stand against the World Enslavement Forum.
