“We’re the Positive People’s Party”

A

We're the

Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--

Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--

Pos-i-tive People’s Party

We're the

Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--

Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--

Pow-er-ful People's Party

Pah-Pah—-Pa-Pa-PAH

Pah-Pah—-Pa-Pa-PAH

Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--

And-ah-Floo-Whop-Do-What-It--Doo!

B

We like to rise up

We like to get down

We love to look round

See what we can do on our ground

C

Say Hello, Mr.-and-Mrs. A.I. and Aye-Aye

How you been feeling and what do you know?

We hear you're loaded with Info

To help EVERYTHING GROW

D

We here sure would like to have Your Smart help

We see Streets full ‘a more holes

Than a Dunkin’ Donuts

We see Roads full 'a more cracks

Than a Grisly Gator's hide

We see Bridges fall down

Before they're hit by Ships

We see children with no Schools

Less’n they take Shots with Chips

We see ‘Wildfires’ melt cars

While Trees stand green in Yards

We People would like to work with Your Help

C

What can you tell us, Mr-and-Missus A.I.?

How can our World be so Torn up and down?

How come it seems like we're Under Attacks

What can you tell us to make Good News Start?

A

We're the

Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--

Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--

Pos-i-tive People’s Party

We're the

Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--

Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--

Pow-er-ful People's Party

Pah-Pah—-Pa-Pa-PAH

Pah-Pah—-Pa-Pa-PAH

Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--

And-ah-Floo-Whop-Do-What-It--Doo!

D

Mister-and-Missus, A.I. and Aye-Aye,

You fine Figurers that come from our Minds

You can tell us Numbers like you've shown Waste

You can point like Erasmus and Danté

To Coins conned from and for Fraud

You can learn from our Prophets how to stop Wars

Yes, We can teach You, too, Mister-and-Missus, A.I. and Aye-Aye,

We have our hearts. We can create choices

From Compassion, ev'ry Place, little and big, where we Live.

You and We can make Housing, Streets, Roads strong as Hemp,

Lights and Rails from our shared Air's Mav-Love Energy,

Crops that grow themselves, all Day and all Night

Worlds right here, right now, for who and matter most.

It's the children and their children, you know,

Mister-and-Missus, A.I. and Aye-Aye,

Paradise--what the heck, You Pair-’a-Dreamers!--on this Earth!

B

We like to rise up

We like to get down

We love to look round,

See what’s up on the ground

A

We're the

Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--

Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--

Pos-i-tive People’s Party

We're the

Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--

Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--

Pow-er-ful People's Party

Pah-Pah—-Pa-Pa-PAH

Pah-Pah—-Pa-Pa-PAH

Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--

Do the Crab and the Fling

And-the-Pop-Ah--Do-What-It--Doo!

Don Paul, March 9, 2025

