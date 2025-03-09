"We're The Positive People's Party"
A New Song for the New World / Of A.I. Families reading Dante / And dancing in the Railway Station
“We’re the Positive People’s Party”
A
We're the
Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--
Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--
Pos-i-tive People’s Party
We're the
Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--
Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--
Pow-er-ful People's Party
Pah-Pah—-Pa-Pa-PAH
Pah-Pah—-Pa-Pa-PAH
Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--
And-ah-Floo-Whop-Do-What-It--Doo!
B
We like to rise up
We like to get down
We love to look round
See what we can do on our ground
C
Say Hello, Mr.-and-Mrs. A.I. and Aye-Aye
How you been feeling and what do you know?
We hear you're loaded with Info
To help EVERYTHING GROW
D
We here sure would like to have Your Smart help
We see Streets full ‘a more holes
Than a Dunkin’ Donuts
We see Roads full 'a more cracks
Than a Grisly Gator's hide
We see Bridges fall down
Before they're hit by Ships
We see children with no Schools
Less’n they take Shots with Chips
We see ‘Wildfires’ melt cars
While Trees stand green in Yards
We People would like to work with Your Help
C
What can you tell us, Mr-and-Missus A.I.?
How can our World be so Torn up and down?
How come it seems like we're Under Attacks
What can you tell us to make Good News Start?
A
We're the
Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--
Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--
Pos-i-tive People’s Party
We're the
Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--
Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--
Pow-er-ful People's Party
Pah-Pah—-Pa-Pa-PAH
Pah-Pah—-Pa-Pa-PAH
Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--
And-ah-Floo-Whop-Do-What-It--Doo!
D
Mister-and-Missus, A.I. and Aye-Aye,
You fine Figurers that come from our Minds
You can tell us Numbers like you've shown Waste
You can point like Erasmus and Danté
To Coins conned from and for Fraud
You can learn from our Prophets how to stop Wars
Yes, We can teach You, too, Mister-and-Missus, A.I. and Aye-Aye,
We have our hearts. We can create choices
From Compassion, ev'ry Place, little and big, where we Live.
You and We can make Housing, Streets, Roads strong as Hemp,
Lights and Rails from our shared Air's Mav-Love Energy,
Crops that grow themselves, all Day and all Night
Worlds right here, right now, for who and matter most.
It's the children and their children, you know,
Mister-and-Missus, A.I. and Aye-Aye,
Paradise--what the heck, You Pair-’a-Dreamers!--on this Earth!
B
We like to rise up
We like to get down
We love to look round,
See what’s up on the ground
A
We're the
Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--
Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--
Pos-i-tive People’s Party
We're the
Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--
Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--
Pow-er-ful People's Party
Pah-Pah—-Pa-Pa-PAH
Pah-Pah—-Pa-Pa-PAH
Pah-Pah—Pa-Pa-PAH--
Do the Crab and the Fling
And-the-Pop-Ah--Do-What-It--Doo!
Don Paul, March 9, 2025
By conducting a comprehensive review of state-of-the-art research, this study explores the vast potential of hemp-based materials across the built environment, encompassing building and transportation applications. In this study, the material properties and application of hemp lime concrete for buildings, along with hemp fibre in asphalt for highways, are discussed, and crucial research gaps and technical challenges are identified.
PREMYE JOU of LT, Pause for Dance between 18:30 and 19:52
