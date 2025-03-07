Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
"The Teachers In Heaven"
"The Teachers In Heaven"

Inspired by ART NEVILLE, KICHEA BURT, and SPENCER BOHREN in June and July 2019.
Don Paul
Mar 07, 2025
1
Structure for a Song Long Overdue.

“The Teachers in Heaven”

(A)

The teachers in Heaven

Coats flowing like Grass,

More glowing than Gold,

Stomping lightly in Choirs,

Their harmonies bells,

Play to Dancers below.

(B)

The teachers in Heaven,

Robes of Legend,

Stars in their Heads

Ring round our world.

(C)

They’re goin’ to make it Funky

Goin’ to make it real as a Groove

You know that drum is a live thing

Its skin given to make us feel

Come on you-all dance to Tribes’ beats

Like ‘n those Notes bounce down the Streets

Art said pick a Tune for Moments

Play it right here—right there—right now

Kichea said smile like it’s your

Birthday today and evermore

Spencer said ride that black Highway

Into colors that never end

(A)

The teachers in Heaven

Coats flowing like Grass,

More glowing than Gold,

Stomping lightly in Choirs,

Their harmonies bells,

Play to Dancers below.

(B)

The teachers in Heaven,

Robes of Legend,

Stars in their Heads

Ring round our world.

Don Paul, March 7, 2025

ART NEVILLE

KICHEA BURT and DEMIAN ROBERTS

CHAKA KHAN by KICHEA BURT

GERMAINE by KICHEA BURT
SPENCER BOHREN

