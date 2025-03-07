Structure for a Song Long Overdue.
“The Teachers in Heaven”
(A)
The teachers in Heaven
Coats flowing like Grass,
More glowing than Gold,
Stomping lightly in Choirs,
Their harmonies bells,
Play to Dancers below.
(B)
The teachers in Heaven,
Robes of Legend,
Stars in their Heads
Ring round our world.
(C)
They’re goin’ to make it Funky
Goin’ to make it real as a Groove
You know that drum is a live thing
Its skin given to make us feel
Come on you-all dance to Tribes’ beats
Like ‘n those Notes bounce down the Streets
Art said pick a Tune for Moments
Play it right here—right there—right now
Kichea said smile like it’s your
Birthday today and evermore
Spencer said ride that black Highway
Into colors that never end
(A)
The teachers in Heaven
Coats flowing like Grass,
More glowing than Gold,
Stomping lightly in Choirs,
Their harmonies bells,
Play to Dancers below.
(B)
The teachers in Heaven,
Robes of Legend,
Stars in their Heads
Ring round our world.
Don Paul, March 7, 2025
