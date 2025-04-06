RIC SAYRE--'A Racing-Flat Filled with Blood May Be Where Dolphins Play'--with music-bed from "Rhoombaorfeu" and as voice-only

April 6, 2025

As RIC inspired others, he was inspired by his partner PHYLLIS, a painter, to sculpt paint in ceramics. (NEELY SPENCE in her Blog about Ric from June 2011, presented whole in the Text Post that precedes this Audio, relates how Phyllis and Ric welcomed her and her sisters MARGEAUX and REYNAH, both painters too, as well as her Dad STEVE and her Mom KIRSTEN into their home in Ashland, Oregon, that month of running and training.)

Ric depicted Dolphins sporting around in one of his pieces. That he could be whimsical like that, identifying with fellow Mammals whose intelligence we scarcely know, while also so tough a competitor that he made ROD DIXON marvel) was part of Ric’s rare amalgam. I miss him more every time he comes to mind.

The music-bed “Rhoombaorfeu” is one version of a tune that I composed on a 37-key Roland Synthesizer for the XPand Album with JOHN BAKER and TERBO TED in 1994. The tune celebrates Brasil. “Rhoombalicious” is the version on our Album. The version here samples a voice and voices breakthrough and beautiful, mythic movie of 1959, “Black Orpheus”. Its positivity, too, felt like a good fit for Ric.

