April 6, 2025

Ric Sayre left us suddenly on June 21, 2011. He collapsed while talking to friends, nearby his and Phyllis’ house, after a morning run along trails and roads in hills above his long-time home-town of Ashland, Oregon. Ric was 57 and training to compete—to win, really, at least his Senior division—in the World Masters Track & Field Championships, scheduled for Sacramento, July 6 to 11, the next month. He was running with another illustrious U.S. Champion in the Marathon, Steve Spence, nine years younger than him, swapping stories when they jogged, and advising Neely Spence, then 21, before Neely’s 5000 Meters in the USATF Championships, set for Eugene, 200 miles North along I-5, on June 24. Neely’s eloquent remembrance of Ric is presented in a screen-shot below, following the series of admiring and fond statements about Ric on the LetsRun Message-Board. (Neely ran a substantial P.R. of 15:27.72, 7th in the Women’s Final, on June 24, three days after Ric passed on.)

