(Above, Mount Tamalpais in Marin County; completing last 1/4 mile of the West Valley Marathon, San Mateo, California, February 1979, where my p.r. dropped 35 minutes from Houston in January 1978 and 78 minutes from a literally crawling fininh in Seattle November 1977; and Dawn from the Glomar One Drilling-Rig offshore in the Gulf of Mexico, where running was possible, too, April 1978.

Distance-Running

Distance-Running is wide-open.

Mount Ashland and the Town of Ashland, Oregon.

You can go anywhere your legs and feet and Fences and Police (remembering Oka, Quebec and Rio de Janeiro, Brasil) allow.

Copacabana Beach, courtesy the Duende website of Madam ZoZo .

You can run as hard as you will wants.

Ric Sayre racing on a Trail.

You can trip lightly through sunshine and rain. You can be blocked by a Freight-Train of many Cars somehow parked across the Course around mile 14 of the St. Louis Marathon, November 1988, during a Blizzard of snowflakes that started to float down, thick as white and lacy silver-dollars, that particular Dawn. “I was getting through it,” Sam Sitonik of Kenya said to me in the Hotel afterward, “till we ran into the Train.”

You can deliberately go you know not where and discover the marvelous ‘round the next corner. You can make friends, anywhere, with the kindred spirits of runners anywhere, and runners are everywhere.

Today begins a Series to offer Appreciations specific to beauties and lessons, absurdities and indignities and opportunities, deliver to me through Distance-Running. Above all I relish the people this sport has let me meet.

Below are a trio of photos spanning 20 years—1980 in New York City’s Central Park and a New York Road Runners Club 50-Miler there and 2000 at Mile 2 in the out-and-back Humboldt Half-Marathon on a two-lane through palisading Redwoods and their embracing shade. Racing as a Senior among the Excelsior Track Club team, out of San Francisco, was my most enjoyable stage.

50-Miler in NYC’s Central Park, with Fred Lebow, October 1980, and Humboldt Half-Marathon, Mile 2, with the Excelsior Track Club team, October 2000.

First in my Appreciations from Distance-Running this year 2025 is RIC SAYRE, a champion in multiple facets in the career that he made and the life that he lived, from Akron, Ohio to Ashland, Oregon and then to winning Marathons in Long Beach (3), Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Melbourne, Australia and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Several tributes will feature in that companion Post about Ric.

Below, please see earlier Posts about Distance-Running or Track & Field, from either this Stands The Human Being Substack or from the We Are Revolutions website. Included are profiles of BILL RODGERS, JACKIE JOYNER-KERSEE, HENRY RONO, and MIKE FANELLI, BILL SEVALD, and JIMMY NICHOLSON, along with 2018 previews of JAKOB INBRIGTSEN, MONDO DUPLANTIS, and SULEMON BAREGA.

Eight LINKS to More about Distance-Running or Track & Field