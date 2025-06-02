June 2, 2025

“How About We No More Accept Our America Wrecked” A Do you like the U.S. Mail two weeks late? Do you like U.S. Truckers without any Freight? Do you like U.S. Veterans losing 80,000 givers of care? Do you like 17 Million with cuts to their Medicaid? B Well, step right along, or sign right up, or sit right there! Welcome to Banksters’ new Fast-tracked, would-be Techno-Fascist State. Welcome to Banksters’ wanting us To build Prisons for our children Through the Data-Mining of Operation Stargate. Welcome to Banksters’ stealing our Savings Through putting our Money under Locks of their Web and Net After their Politicians compel the next Great Depression. Welcome to their Donald Trump’s Crypto-Coins One of their Preferred, Exclusive Digital Currencies. Welcome to the new, would-be Techno-Fascist State. A Do you like more Contracts for Elon Musk’s Space-X? Do you like more Contracts for Karp’s and Thiel’s Palantir? Do you like $175 Billion for thieves’ Operation Golden Dome? Do you like more $Trillions for WEF and Bilderbergers’ Partners? B Well, if you say no, or say what’s wrong, and stand right up, The Positive People’s Party may have a deal for you. It’s for us to look ‘round, see what’s up on home grounds— That abandoned Building there, those fields of grass right here— And start to take control. It’s for us, well you know, And by us too, that Dams were built, Colleges opened, lights turned on across Horizons. By us and from us, too, us Working and Middle Classes, that Geniuses and Prophecies ah-ah-rose, Giving birth to Golden Rule, One Love, ‘Everything that lives is Holy’, Universal Sympathy, Care for Land and Seven Generations’ future, Democracy, and the Wisdom that elder women— Not Millionaires or Billionaire— Should govern our societies. C Paw—Paw—Pah-Pah-Pah Paw—Paw—Pah-Pah-Pah We’re the Pos-i-tive People’s Party We’re the Pos-i-tive People’s Party We like to get down We like to rise up We like to see what’s up on our home grounds We like to see what we can do in the next Round In the next Round In the next Round.