Stands the Human Being

All Hell Breaks Loose in Israel's Capital – More than 96,000 Victims in Tears! - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qltgtIIKGJg

This is Jerusalem right now. I add only that the origin of this fire was some days ago when West Bank Zionist “settlers” set fire to Palestinian crops but the fire blew back on them and flared up in the hills above Jerusalem which had been planted with non-native pines to mask the ruins from the Nakba. What I heard anyhow.

Google says the fires started in 100 locations at once in the West Bank near Jerusalem on April 30. Obviously, to me anyway, this simultaneous breakout in different locations argues strongly that this was arson.

The same factor [i.e. that it must have been arson] applies in the L.A. fires and also several years ago when multiple areas of Canada burst into flames and our government immediately sang song about, “See? We told ya Global Warming…”

When in Canada 100 Catholic Churches, mostly on reserves, were burnt down by mysterious disappearing “activists” Justin Trudeau thought it was “understandable”, rather than Climate Change.

Some Comments:

– "The most unbelievable thing is, Netanyahu is appealing to the international community for help to put out the wildfires, but has the intransigence of using starvation as his weapon to deal a final genocide assault on Gaza, after he had bombed the whole of Gaza into rubbles. Israel also blockaded all humanity relief efforts from entering Gaza. NETANYAHU left no buildings, homes, hospitals, mosques, churches and even refugee camps standing. Words alone cannot describe the evil man Netanyahu is. “

– "We are not in disbelief. God never sleep nor slumber. Dont do to others what you dont want done to you!”

– "Why the tears? You laugh at the massacre of Palestinians, the destruction of their shelters , the hunger, abuse and harm your govt and military have done to them.”

– "You can not build a nation out of blood of others and really prosper... you shall not covet anything from your neighbors, let alone murdering. How can there be real prosperity?""Judgment has finally come for those who murdered thousands for their land. They thought themselves protected by Yahuwah but His hand is the hand that pours out Judgment. They thought they could murder innocent children and not pay for their wickedness. APTTMH!!!”

– "This is a very small sign of God's wrath on people who have lost their marbles and adopted to ARROGANCE for the past 75 years."

