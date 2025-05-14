May 14, 2025

2024

Let’s look first at PETER THIEL and ALEXANDER KARP as principals in the Bilderberg Group over this past year. Both now sit on the Group’s Steering Committee.

Learn more about the BB’s, as I like to call them, through this movie.

Among the Slides in the “9/11 Guilt” DVD of 2005.

Charlie Skelton twice had fun with Bilderbergers last year. You may think: How is it possible to fun with Bilderbergers, even once?

Here’s Charlie in the U.K. Guardian with the interlocking BB’s—the Billionaires (Billionaire Philanthropists, of course), Consultants, Editors, Governors and Professors—in Madrid, Spain, May 30 to June 2. 2024.

Charlie wrote on June 1.

‘This year the Bilderberg summit, now under way in Madrid, turned 70 years old. But the controversial and secretive gathering of the world’s elites shows no signs of slowing down.

For decades the Bilderberg meeting, where the rich and the powerful gather behind closed doors to talk about what ails the world, has been the subject – understandably – of conspiracy theories. In recent years, Bilderberg has sought to remake itself and open up a little: more Davos than Illuminati.

[…]

The world of Bilderberg in 2024 throbs with threats; it’s what conference participant Alexander Stubb, the president of Finland, recently described as “the weaponisation of everything”. It’s a world of “hybrid attacks” driven by disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence. There’s even a session on AI safety at this year’s gathering, one of two sessions devoted to AI, securing its place at the head of Bilderberg’s agenda.

The conference hall is heaving with tech luminaries, including the heads of Google DeepMind, Microsoft AI, Mistral AI and Anthropic, making the event a high-level AI summit in its own right.

[…]

Time magazine has dubbed Ukraine “an AI war lab”, and the Economist agrees, describing it as “a testing ground for companies like Anduril and Palantir” – the heads of both of these defense tech companies are here in Madrid.’

Now let’s see and hear two of this Post’s TRIO—ALEXANDER KARP and PETER THIEL.

WHOOPS! Above are, in fact, ALEX and ELON, discussing Artificial Intelligence as colleagues on Capitol Hill, September 13, 2023. Musk graced interviewers with his characterization of this gathering as “some of the brightest people in the world.”

Now, though, below, we can see ALEX and PETER with officials of the Israel Defense Group in January 2024. Palantir Technologies and the IDF had just concluded agreement for more A.I. weaponry.

We go back to Charlie Skelton with the BB’s conferring under protective drones in Madrid, 2024, and into his explanation of how ‘Anduril’ figures into War, and Profits from War, and hence into KARP and THIEL.

Charlie writes.

‘The founder of Anduril Industries is Palmer Luckey, the designer of Oculus VR, who got bored of making headsets and wanted to build autonomous combat vehicles instead – so in 2017 he set up the defense contractor Anduril Industries, with investment from Founders Fund, which is run by the venture capitalist and Bilderberg insider Peter Thiel. Another of Thiel’s happy investments was in Palantir – the AI surveillance giant run by Alex Karp, who sits alongside his mentor, Thiel, on Bilderberg’s steering committee.’

We learn more from Charlie.

‘War is a fantastic opportunity for R&D; as Karp says: “There are things that we can do on the battlefield that we could not do in a domestic context.” Meanwhile in Palestine, Palantir technology is being used by the IDF “in support of war-related missions”. The onslaught has been excellent for the company’s bottom line. “Our products have been in great demand,” enthuses Karp.’

And what better to trigger—if we may be so bold—greater ‘demand’ for Palantir’s ‘products’ than more War. ALEX spoke to the world on much Big Media last August.

ALEX is quoted as far afield as the Irish Star on August 18, 2024. He, in fact, we can read and heed, issues ‘a stark warning’,

‘The CEO of Palantir, Alex Karp, has issued a stark warning that the US could face simultaneous conflicts with Russia, China, and Iran. He's calling on the Pentagon to accelerate the development of autonomous weapons systems as a modern deterrent, arguing that nuclear arms no longer offer the protection they once did.

In an interview with the New York Times, Karp stated: "I think we're in an age when nuclear deterrent is actually less effective because the West is very unlikely to use anything like a nuclear bomb, whereas our adversaries might." ‘

Palantir Technologies, of course, offer just the right Arms to fight a non-nuclear War.

Charlie Skelton was back with the BB’s in December 2024.

Charlie pointed out that Peter and Alex were far from lonely on even the BBs’ 31-persons Steering Committee as oft-quoted advocates for more surveillance, censorship, forms of segregation, … and war. Billionaire philanthropists, too, these folk!

‘Several of the group’s 31-member steering committee have senior roles in the defence industry. The billionaire former Google boss, Eric Schmidt, chaired the recent National Security Commission on AI, and is now busy launching a kamikaze drone company aimed at the lucrative Ukraine market. Meanwhile, the hugely wealthy Swedish industrialist Marcus Wallenberg is chair of defense manufacturer Saab, which enjoyed a 71% boost in orders in the first nine months of 2024, largely due to the war with Russia.

The tech luminary and Donald Trump insider Peter Thiel founded the fast-growing robotics company Anduril and the booming surveillance and AI giant Palantir. His loyal lieutenant Alex Karp, the CEO of Palantir, was voted on to the board of Bilderberg a few years ago. Karp, who claims his company is “responsible for most of the targeting in Ukraine”, recently told the New York Times that the US will “very likely” soon be fighting a three-front war with China, Russia and Iran.’

And so we close 2024 with another echo of ‘a three-front war’.

2025

How have the TRIO of KARP, MUSK and THIEL fared during the ‘second Trump Administration’—that is, Trump Ad 2.0?

Very well, thank you! Very good, this Business of War, thank you! Thank you, tax-payers and former Job-Holders! The Business of War is better than ever!

Thank Goodness for ‘‘ ‘9/11’ ‘ and the ‘War on Terror’ and ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ to keep this Business going! Thank Goodness for Joe Biden’s and Donald Trump’s eternally Broken Promises!

Palantir is expanding marvelously! Entering into Departments it’s scarcely known before. Already PT owns new Contracts to ‘help’ Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with U.S. Health and Human Services. PT is, you must know, as you can see below from a little wing of Big Media, a ‘data analytics and AI giant’.

And the IRS! Far more ‘penetration’ of the IRS! Palantir already is ‘helping’ Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency with grabbing every U.S. Citizens’ financial records through ‘Reform’ of the Internal Revenue Service.

But the biggest $Dollars are from ‘Defense’ in ‘Space’ … where, of course, spending of Billions of Dollars toward no Credible, much less Efficient, Purpose is least likely to be tracked.

You may have read or heard from Big Media: KARP’s and THIEL’s Palantir, MUSK’S SpaceX, and THIEL’s investment Anduril robotics ‘lead the race to build Trump’s Golden Dome’.

Reuters—that centuries-long Spin-Machine that the Rothschild Crime Family built to conceal ‘excesses’ of Europe’s Empires as those Empires gorged on old and new Colonies —tells the story as if its speculations were already a fait accompli. ‘Golden Dome’, you know—get used to It, the Golden Dome—you pitifully unemployed Two-Legged social-workers and Medics and the Like, and soon to be Permanently Replaced by Robots … or Permanently Removed … as paid for by your/our Government … in checks pocketed by KARP, MUSK, and THIEL.

Never mind ‘that ‘multiple studies have concluded that such a defense system ‘is a “bad idea, expensive and vulnerable.”

‘WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's SpaceX and two partners have emerged as frontrunners to win a crucial part of President Donald Trump's "Golden Dome" missile defense shield, six people familiar with the matter said.

Musk's rocket and satellite company is partnering with software maker Palantir and drone builder Anduril on a bid to build key parts of Golden Dome, the sources said, which has drawn significant interest from the technology sector's burgeoning base of defense startups.’

That the ‘Golden Dome’ is to cost at least $6 Billion to complete its start-up phase and, yes, many more $Billions subsequently has not deterred speculation but has prompted doubts.

‘Some experts believe the overall cost for Golden Dome could reach hundreds of billions of dollars. The Pentagon established several timelines for capabilities to be delivered starting with early 2026 to those delivered after 2030.

Laura Grego, research director at the nonprofit Union of Concerned Scientists, questioned the feasibility of such a defense system given that multiple studies have concluded it is a “bad idea, expensive and vulnerable.”

“Such a system could be overwhelmed by launching multiple weapons at the same time, pushing the required size of the defense to very large numbers – potentially in the tens of thousands of satellites,” Grego said.’

That supersonic missiles from Houthis in Yemen have traveled 1500 miles and repeatedly escaped interception by Israel Defense Forces ‘Iron Dome’ somehow escapes Reuters’ consideration.

That, in fact, for the all the $Billions spent toward $1Trillion, Israel’s David Ben Gurion Airport and literally uncountable Military and civilian sites in Israel have been hit or paralyzed over the past 24 hours by Houthi missiles … fired by human beings 1500 miles away … in defense of Palestinian families’ right to a homeland and to life.

