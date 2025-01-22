January 22, 2025

Millions—perhaps billions—of We Masses ‘round this Earth have hoped for good remedies from the Donald John Trump’s second Administration. We’re peaceable people who wish everyone happy, free and prosperous lives. We like to believe rhetoric that working-class people and middle-class people (Us) and our children and grand-children matter most to a President and his leading funders. We like to think that this President will side with Dock-Workers who want their job guaranteed against “automation” and that he’ll jump to really aid those burnt-out or flooded-out of their homes in California and Appalachia. We like to imagine that responsible nominees in this Administration will even INVESTIGATE grievous damages done to those families in Appalachia and California, this year, and in Lahaina 2023, through obviously perpetrated ‘Disasters’ across our Nation and every Continent. We even hope that ‘COVID-19’ and its ‘vaccines’ from 2020 onward will be investigated with a drive for truth and justice. And maybe we like to see a President who more-or-less dances with The Village People and their “Y.M.C.A.” song.

We’ve been quickly disappointed.

MARK ZUCKERBEG of Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), Jeff Bezos of Amazon and the Washington Post and Whole Foods Markets, and Elon Musk of Neuralink, SpaceX, and X were front row, flanking the new President in Washington, DC this past Monday. The three Executive are widely listed as PROFITING the most in HUNDREDS MILLIONS of DOLLARS from our hundreds millions-unto-billions’ suffering during our COVID-Fraud years 2020 to now.

Billionaires were, in fact, thick as Ticks in Inauguration events.

From Forbes—

‘The world’s three wealthiest people attended multiple inauguration morning events: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (worth $239.4 billion according to Forbes’ estimates), Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg ($211.8 billion) and Elon Musk ($433.9 billion), the Tesla CEO, world’s richest person and presidential confidant who spent over a quarter of a billion dollars to help Trump win November's election.

Sergey Brin ($154 billion), the co-founder of Alphabet and seventh-richest man in the world, joined Musk, Bezos and others in being seated behind Trump during the swearing-in.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman ($1.1 billion) and Apple CEO Tim Cook ($2.2 billion), who donated money to the inauguration, were in the Capitol Rotunda Monday morning, as was billionaire backer Miriam Adelson ($31.9 billion) and former Fox News Chairman Rupert Murdoch ($22.2 billion).

Bernard Arnault ($179.6 billion), the head of the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton luxury empire and the richest person in France, was at the inauguration with his son, Alexandre.

Mukesh Ambani ($98.1 billion), the richest man in India, reportedly attended inauguration events, and Trump’s friend Phil Ruffin, a Las Vegas casino executive worth $4.7 billion, was also spotted at the Capitol, according to The New York Times.

Several billionaires and their spouses have been offered top roles in the Trump administration, including Howard Lutnick ($1.5 billion) and Vivek Ramaswamy ($1 billion), both of whom were seen at the inauguration.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong ($12.8 billion) was invited to inauguration-related events, according to Bloomberg, but hadn’t yet been seen as of the swearing in.

Other billionaires who have been offered jobs in the administration, but their attendance wasn’t confirmed, include Stephen Feinberg ($5 billion), Warren Stephens ($3.4 billion), Jared Isaacman ($1.9 billion), Steve Witkoff ($1 billion), Linda McMahon (husband Vince McMahon is worth $3 billion) and Kelly Loeffler (husband Jeff Sprecher is worth $1.1 billion).

Zuckerberg co-hosted a pre-Inaugural Ball reception for Trump alongside Adelson, Tilman Fertitta ($10.2 billion) and Todd Ricketts, whose father J. Joe Ricketts and family are worth an estimated $4.2 billion.

The day after his second Inauguration, Donald Trump hosted several executives for formal announcement of a SEQUEL to his OPERATION WARP SPEED … the Operation that’s resulted in Injuries and Deaths for TENS OF MILLIONS in the United States and more than 100 other Nations:

The SEQUEL to O.W.S. (and it did hurt, hurt, hurt) is OPERATION STARGATE.

First, let’s look at Damages Done by OWS and its ‘vaccines’.

In the United States, up to July of 2022.

Teen-agers in the United States, Autumn of 2022, as chronicled by the tireless humanitarian BRIAN SHILHAVY of Health Impact News. You can check out Brian’s article by clicking the Image below.

See another article and Documents from Brian by clicking Image below.

A effort to speak through the children injected and threatened by poisons came from me in November 2021 and was reposted through Substack in 2024.

Now to OPERATION STARGATE.

Trump announced yesterday “the largest A.I. infrastructure project in history” and welcome three Principals in Operation Stargatee: Multi-Billionaires Sam Altman of OpenAI, Larry Ellison of Oracle, and Masayoshi Son of SoftBank.

According to The Verdict—

‘Who are Stargate’s stakeholders?

The initial equity funders in Stargate are SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and UAE investment firm MGX. SoftBank and OpenAI are leading the project, with SoftBank having financial responsibility and OpenAI having operational responsibility. SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son will be the chairman.

ARM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle and OpenAI are the key initial technology partners.

As part of Stargate, Oracle, NVIDIA, and OpenAI will closely collaborate to build and operate this computing system, according to OpenAI’s statement. “This builds on a deep collaboration between OpenAI and NVIDIA going back to 2016 and a newer partnership between OpenAI and Oracle,” read the statement.

The project also builds on the existing partnership between OpenAI and Microsoft which has seen the software giant invest almost $14bn in OpenAI. According to OpenAI, the company will continue to increase its consumption of Azure, Microsoft’s cloud offering, as OpenAI continues to work with Microsoft to train leading models and deliver products and services.’

The project’s purports to offer ‘customized’ and even ‘personalized’ treatment for Cancer, according to Ellison, and will also lead to curing ‘heart disease’, according t Altman. It will need ten 100,000 square-foot buildings, at least, all in Texas, the first of them already arising in Abilene. It will fulfill Ellison’s ideal of 24/7 surveillance and hence control of U.S. citizens. It will be the United States’ answer to China’s ‘DeepSekk’ datebase. Oh, and Microsoft owns at least 49% of OpenAI.

We may recall both NAZI Germany’s and COVID-era Israel’s technology serving surveillance and, u’hm, extreme control of populaces’ “good behavior” (Ellison in the Video above), as we view the launch of OPERATION STARGATE. We might go far as to suppose. given the lessons taught over one century, that Tech’s and Banks’ ‘Richest’ flunkeys want to again inject us for tracking, obedience, and crippling unto depopulation.

The Inauguration’s events saw overt signals that may also remind us of NAZIs, of Mussolini’s Fascists, and of 18th and 19th-century Rothschilds’ colleague Adam Weishaupt and the so-called ‘Illuminati’ of a ‘World Order’ that’s controlled by parasitic financiers.

ELON MUSK, given to displays from seeming emotion, flourished this salute to a chanting crowd. His supporters call it Roman, as adopted by Benito Mussolini.

We who struggle for freedoms, peace and prosperity may ask, NAZI or Fascist—What’s the ‘difference’ in terms of the wreckage wreaked on humanity.

The U.K. Guardian and its ‘Explainer’ was also plain in its clownishness.

Eric Trump, age 41, standing by brother-in-law Jared Kushner during his father’s Oath-taking, tented his thumbs and forefingers in another kind of sign—one that speaks of so-called ‘illuminati’ signification of this secret-society’s supposedly superior understandings. His wife Laura made Eric stop such public nonsense.

We shift to Davos, Switzerland and the World Economic Forum’s 2025 Annual Meeting to meet more of Donald Trump’s supporters and Jeff Bezos’, Elon Musk’s, and Mark Zuckerberg’s Partners.

From Reuters again—

‘DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with global finance and business leaders including Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon during a private lunch in Davos on Tuesday.

The lunch, hosted by World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab, was also attended by BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters and Visa CEO Ryan Mclnerney.’

Stephen Schwarzman funded Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2024 campaigns integrally. His bets paid off in 2019 and last year.

Long-story-short, we must ALWAYS expect disappointment from politicians’ rhetoric. We must always make good happen ourselves. It’s easy—just look at our powers! Just look at the Stakes for our defeating mRNA and A.I. anything!

