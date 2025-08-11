"Get Your JAM On!" Part 1, DPRAM at Snug Harbor, Set 2, "The Biggest Part of This Band Is How Much Fun We Have"

August 11, 2021

Thursday night in New Orleans’ Snug Harbor … starting our second Set with a Song/Track inspired … by an Energy-Bar and its Quality and Purpose, the light-in-the-eyes of JENNIFER MAXWELL, JAMBAR.

The great DPRAM band of ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, DON VAPPIE, HERMAN LEBEAUX and ALEXEY MARTI move and groove through the opening half-or-so of “Get Your JAM On!” This “JAM’ STARTS in New Orleans’ Snug Harbor on July 24. To be sure: “Nobody can draw / Like you can see / Nobody can dance / Like you can walk / Get your JAM On!”

