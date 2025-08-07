"A Super Con-Man. One to Whom Lying Is like Breath. One Who Owes Us Billions. One Whose Insecurities ... He Needs Us to Succeed." DP as HK on DJT.

August 7, 2025

From October 28, 2025:

HK: “And then we will have a Strong Con-Man. A Super-Salesman. Someone we have also groomed for decades. Someone to whom lying is like breath. Someone whose ego is hungry like a child’s. Someone we have lent millions and billions after his Bankruptcies. He must appear a Rich Man, and an Independent Man, and even a Champion of White Working-People. But he will be OUR Man. Better than if he was directed by a chip in his head. He will know he owes us. We can trust him, too, to always blame others. This Salesman, Super-Salesman, is so riddled with insecurities, knowing his lack of hardships, that he must always be comforted by perceptions of success. He needs us to succeed.”

October 2017.