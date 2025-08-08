DP as DJT #1. "Number One, the Best, Always, Doing a Fantastic Job, as the Great Divider." Part Four of "Our Old Man".

August 8, 2025

DJT steps right up after his introduction by Henry Kissinger, reflecting on his accomplishments circa October 2025.

Donald John Trump:

“It’s amazing. Incredible. The job these guys have done. Give them an A. A 10. You can’t look at a screen for one hour without seeing me. Give me a 10, too.

They know I’m doing a great job. The Ratings are very good. Very good. The Market is doing very well. My statements and actions are getting people across this country so angry and confused. They're at each other’s throats. And people still love me. Credit my team. Who’s on my team this week? It’s doesn’t really matter. So long as the focus is on me. Bing-Bang-Bing! Me—the Best—Always—Number One. I'm doing a great job. Fantastic. Tremendous. Though most people don’t know how, I’m doing fantastic at the job I was put here to do.

I’m the Great Divider. Every day, in every way, I’m getting this country more angry and confused and divided.

Puerto Rico. Another A. Perfect 10, for me and my team. No food, no water, no medical—no electricity for 60% plus of those Puerto Ricans one month after that second Hurricane. We’re getting them off the field. They owe Wall Street, big-time, and they’re making noises about Bonds—I love that word, Bonds—most people don’t know that word—so, believe me, and most people don’t know this, we’re just getting those Puerto Ricans off the field.

I’m going to work that Island like I’ve never worked an Island before. Me, the Banks, our Tech, and it will be all over. That Island will be exploited like it’s never been in History. We'll make the Spanish look like ... the Spanish. Yeah, I'm funny. Very funny. The funniest President.

I can say anything. I can say any thing about any one. I call Players who crack each other heads every Sunday Sons of Bitches. I’ve never played Ball, any kind of Ball, at their level, but I can say anything. I call war-heroes disgraceful. Two of the words I love to Tweet. It’s so easy. Disgrace--Disgraceful. Bing-Bang-Bing—the biggest Bing-Bang-Binger-Banger ever. In History. Me—the best, biggest—always—Number One. I can say “Disgrace, disgraceful”, those words I love, about war-heroes, when I never served. No—no—no—no—not me in a fight where I might get hurt. Five deferments, and last one was for birthmarks on my heels.

I get to say anything, anything that’s divisive, anything that degrades whatever environment I inhabit, and people write me checks. Big checks. You have to feel something is wrong.

Look at my record. Look at my past and look at my present. Look at the legislation I want to pass. With health-care. With the tax-plan. With education. Everywhere I’m consistent.