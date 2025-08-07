"We Will Need a Young Black Man. His Skin-Tone Will Give Us Cover and Promote the Civil War We Want." DP as Bush I and HK, "Our Old Man" Part Three

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

“When we succeed—and we will succeed—our New World of Peace, Prosperity and Rule for Just Us Few will be the most complete and covert Empire ever." HK: We need only a few more false-flag attacks and one galvanzing event, a national alarm, a 9/11 of such shock and horror that it make the People of the United States embrace retaliatory War and Homeland Security. We will then realize our New American Century. And of course we will need further actors after the husband-and-wife and the son. A younger man, certainly, and a Black man, to convey illusions of Hope and Change to younger people and his people. We will of course keep him from making any Change deleterious to our Plans. He will be sure to exacerbate racial conflicts by his simple skin-tone. He will disappoint and embitter many of the working-class, who must learn to suffer more, and can help to bring about the Civil War that we want so that we may more ravage and rob the United States."