D.H. Lawrence and Thomas Mann between World Wars. Excerpt from Part Four of Lawrence and Mann Overarching, 'Moving with History'--'Exiles'

August 6, 2025

We pick up D.H. Lawrence and Thomas Mann at junctures of 20th-century history that cast each into exile. Lawrence left England with his wife Frieda in 1919, harried and haunted by the ‘hate’ that he felt enduring after World War I.

Mann left Germany in 1933, moving to the United States with his wife Katia in 1938, and decrying NAZIs’ debasements of culture and freedoms from 1930 onward. We begin on Page 137 of the book-length essay that was published in 1981.

Einstein and Mann in Princeton, New Jersey, 1938, year of Mann’s ‘This Peace’

RELATED

Mann's 'Death in Venice' Don Paul · Mar 11 Patti Smith’s reflections on Thomas Mann’s ‘Death in Venice’, conveyed through two videos on her Substack, inspired me to revisit the eight pages that extol this novella within my book-length essay, ‘Lawrence and Mann Overarching’, published, lo and behold, 44 years ago. Read full story

Bedeedah