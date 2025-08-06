Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

D.H. Lawrence and Thomas Mann between World Wars. Excerpt from Part Four of Lawrence and Mann Overarching, 'Moving with History'--'Exiles'

Revisiting the writers who 'form arches to the past for us.' Responses by D.H. Lawrence and Thomas Mann between World Wars I and II illuminate forces and ravages that connect the Wars.
Don Paul's avatar
Don Paul
Aug 06, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

August 6, 2025

We pick up D.H. Lawrence and Thomas Mann at junctures of 20th-century history that cast each into exile. Lawrence left England with his wife Frieda in 1919, harried and haunted by the ‘hate’ that he felt enduring after World War I.

Mann left Germany in 1933, moving to the United States with his wife Katia in 1938, and decrying NAZIs’ debasements of culture and freedoms from 1930 onward. We begin on Page 137 of the book-length essay that was published in 1981.

Einstein and Mann in Princeton, New Jersey, 1938, year of Mann’s ‘This Peace’

RELATED

Mann's 'Death in Venice'

Don Paul
·
Mar 11
Mann's 'Death in Venice'

Patti Smith’s reflections on Thomas Mann’s ‘Death in Venice’, conveyed through two videos on her Substack, inspired me to revisit the eight pages that extol this novella within my book-length essay, ‘Lawrence and Mann Overarching’, published, lo and behold, 44 years ago.

Read full story

The Chair ... Regarding Chuck Kinder, Diane Cecily, and S. Clay Wilson

Don Paul
·
August 20, 2024
The Chair ... Regarding Chuck Kinder, Diane Cecily, and S. Clay Wilson

With Diane and Chuck, as they moved into 73 Fair Oaks, Noe Valley, San Francisco, October 1975. Photo by S. Clay Wilson.

Read full story

Bedeedah

© 2025 Don Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture