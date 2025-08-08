Trump 2017 predicts his 2025 engineered disasters to U.S. "Everywhere I'm taking away from the good, hard-working people in this country." DP as DJT #2. "Our Old Man, Part Five"

DJT continues:

“Everywhere I’m taking away the little that’s left for good, hard-working people in this country. White, Black, Red, Yellow, Blue, Brown. America First! Come on! Come on! Take a Smart Pill. Yeah, I’m funny. The funniest President. Have some Snake Oil. If you you believe me, believe me, I want to enroll you in my University. I’d love to have you in my Casinos. Come over after the Rally.

Because I don’t care about any of you. How can I? I’ve never been hungry. Never had to worry about money. Never needed to get past the selfishness of a six-year old. I’m built for Mean. Still, I can see. I can feel. A little. And if you think I’m a moron check out the 50 minutes of my speech at the United Nations. Very articulate at pushing the Right buttons there.

Believe me. Please, people. With me you’re sure to lose, America. All of you good, hard-working, trying-to-make-it-for-your-families people. You’re sure to lose, America. Most people don’t know it, yet, but I was made the President so that I can destroy any possibility for unity and power among working-people in the United States.

I’m here to get White and Black and Brown people in this country so angry that they’re ready to go war. Against each other! Civil War! While I’m also—and I’m doing a great job at this, too—making the United States ready for war overseas. We have a great Military. You’ve heard that. We have really, really bad Enemies. You’ve heard that. And our great Military is going to get our really bad Enemies—ISIS, Rocketman, Venezulea, whatever—with righteous fury and flames. Hall-la-H-lose ya!

War. That’s always Banks’ way out and up. War between races in this country. War overseas. War, war, war—for the lenders who put me here, the Swamp Creatures in my Cabinet who stand by my side, Already you’re scared. Of me—the biggest—always—Number One. Me. You ‘Apprentice’-watchers, you. Remember? You’re fired. Now, with the unnatural concentration of Disasters : You’re roasted. You’re drowned. By Me. Playing the Wolf. This hair. This sneer. This snarl. The Wolf of your nightmares. Yes, that’s my role. Already you’re being split up into pieces, fighting and fearing each other, across this country. And that’s why—that is why, dear American people—I’m going such a great job. Amazing. Incredible. Et cetera. You’re being split up into so many little pieces, confused and angry and rushing at each other, that the really few Big Lenders who want to make a New World Order will eat you up. They’ll easily eat up whatever is left of you. Eat you right up, and maybe I won’t be happy about that. Maybe I’ll even try to do something about that.